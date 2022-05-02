Amongst the grey cement walls and faded brick buildings, the crowded streets and congested sidewalks, splashes of colour delight the senses. Murals – they’re in every neighbourhood of our fair city and they entertain, memorialize, challenge norms, and make bold statements through their unique artistry.
Street art has evolved in the past three decades, particularly in Montreal where creativity abounds. Gene Pendon is a local artist and painter who has worked on more than a dozen murals in Montreal, including helping to produce (in collaboration with American artist El Mac) the Leonard Cohen tribute on Crescent Street. He was part of the burgeoning earlier generation of mural artists who started gaining respect and recognition over 30 years ago. “The act of painting outdoors is where the artist can make a statement and imbue meaning because it’s so public and so different. It’s not a museum – there’s a choice for the mural to bear their vision in front of people,” he said.
Montreal mural artists had to take a harder stand to be heard over the years. Several decades ago, early graffiti artists in Toronto were working on different projects because art had become a mandate and was a part of public funding. However, Pendon said Montreal wasn’t yet doing the same.
“We were competing against ourselves as artists in a very Quebec way, wanting to challenge the insurrectional voice of Quebec artists and challenge space and challenge social norms,” he explained. “I think the idea was to have very imaginative approaches to art. So, people began to organize themselves into little graffiti festivals. These artists were getting sponsorships, but it was still very community based.”
The increase in festivals helped “normalize” this art form and brought it to the public’s attention.
“There has been a lot of dynamic growth for the creative participants of mural festivals today, as well as sponsorship opportunities,” Pendon said. “Over the years there have been different degrees of education about street art where there was a stigma about murals being associated with graffiti and being outside of fine arts. It wasn’t ‘legitimate’ art, and it wasn’t funded. It was either seen as decorative or it was advertising. Today, there’s different factors for a different time and a different generation, and a new set of circumstances, whether it’s social, political, or cultural, so it’s up to the artist what they want to portray.”
MURAL Festival here in Montreal will be celebrating its 10th anniversary for this year’s event June 9-19. Organizers said they’re excited to continue putting a spotlight on murals and the artists behind these works because they’re still so often misunderstood. While many associate murals with graffiti, Pierre-Alain Benoit, general director of the festival, said it’s much more than that.
“Mural art is really beyond graffiti,” he said. “Graffiti is a tradition that started in the '70s in New York and other bigger cities, and it is still a movement that inspired a lot of the artists we’re working with today. But graffiti is doing art by using cryptic messages and lettering that is not necessarily easy to understand by everyone. Mural artists went beyond graffiti at some point stylistically. Now you’ll see mural artists coming from all areas of art, from fine arts to graphic design, and bringing a whole new array of styles to their creations. Murals are really a post-graffiti movement.”
MURAL Festival is a yearly celebration of urban art where artists produce murals in front of the public simultaneously for two weeks. This year it will be mostly centred around The Main, between Sherbrooke and Mont-Royal, and while these oversized artworks will stay put all year long, there will be additional events to accompany the art: music shows, exhibitions, and general art pieces. “We wanted to bring together artists and put a focus on that scene every summer, and I think it’s helped put our city on the world map of street art,” Benoit said.
The mural movement in Montreal came about thanks to the dedication of artists who not only promoted and demystified their art but helped thread it into the fabric of our city as a whole.
“Montreal is awesome because it has grassroots support,” Pendon said. “Montrealers express themselves and organize creativity very easily. Some muralists are combining their art with music, or there are forums about art, producers, and curation – there’s all these different dimensions, and Montreal festivals are as interesting as the people producing them. People here are really interesting. Everyone gets to do what art is supposed to do for the artist. People can validate themselves in public art spheres or internationally. The scene has always been great. Montreal is just so crazy creative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.