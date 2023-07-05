Celebration was in the air at Le Bal Rouge 2023. The MUHC Foundation’s signature gala raised a stunning $1.68 million to support breathtaking research and breath-giving care at the Montreal Chest Institute of the MUHC.
Taking place at the historic Windsor Station, the upscale, luxury event was an homage to The Great Gatsby and the Roaring 20s. Guests climbed the grand staircases to be greeted by a cocktail reception featuring canapés, oysters and plenty of champagne. All were delighted by a 360-degree photo booth and a living statue who posed for photos.
When the doors opened for dinner, guests were dazzled by art deco-inspired décor, including touches of velvet and marble, and large centrepieces featuring pale pink roses and deep purple peonies. Crystal chandeliers hung overhead, completing the glamorous setting.
Le Bal Rouge co-chairs Maria Della Posta, Lucie Guillemette, Sacha Haque and Lisa Giannone kicked off the evening with speeches about the incredible work of the MUHC’s Division of Respiratory Medicine (also known as the Montreal Chest Institute) and the ground-breaking respiratory research taking place at the MUHC. Dr. Kevin Schwartzman, Director of the Division of Respiratory Medicine, was honoured at the gala for his leadership, contributions to tuberculosis research and the MUHC’s COVID-19 response.
A sumptuous four-course meal by celebrated chef Armando Arruda and his team from the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth hotel featured tiger shrimp and smoked salmon, lobster Newburg, Tournedos Rossini and a gorgeous art deco take on cherries jubilee. Between courses, guests were treated to electrifying performances by Paul Chacra’s 1945 The Band. DJ Fafa Khan provided many dance-worthy tracks, encouraging guests to take to the dance floor.
Guests had the opportunity to win fabulous prizes by participating in a fundraising raffle. Ten lucky winners received fabulous prizes, with all proceeds going to the MUHC Foundation to support respiratory research and care. Prizes included the best seats in the house at a Montreal Canadiens game, a diamond necklace courtesy of Kaufmann de Suisse and a grand prize of four business class tickets anywhere in the world, courtesy of Air Canada.
Since 2016, the MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge has raised over $6.7 million to support a variety of important causes at the MUHC. The MUHC Foundation is incredibly grateful to the gala’s many sponsors and everyone who attended the memorable evening.
RETURN OF MOISHES: The Grandio Group recently held a VIP grand opening for the reopening of the iconic Moishes Steakhouse at Victoria Square. A host of talented local artisans have collaborated over the past three years to prepare the reopening of this veritable Montreal institution, which, while offering a new, contemporary ambience, remains true to its roots and the top-quality service for which Moishes is renowned. Jean Bédard, president of the Grandio Group, could be seen mixing with the likes of Vinny and Shannon from Virgin Radio, Andy Nulman and his son Aidan, Paul Wilson from National PR and manager David Zaltzman, a familiar face for fans of Moishes from its original St. Laurent Blvd location. The new locale has a terrasse, which I look forward to experiencing this summer.
LAURIERS DE LA GASTRONOMIE: Last month the Lauriers de la Gastronomie Québécoise unveiled the 17 winners of the Grand Gala dedicated to celebrating talent in gastronomy, from the land to the table! Hosted by Francis Reddy and Christine Plante with humor and complicity, the Lauriers 2023 Gala was an emotional moment for the artists and artisans of Quebec gastronomy, who gathered in large numbers to celebrate the 50th anniversary! The evening kicked off in style with DJ Montana, and a red carpet generously lined with celebrities and the finest attire, hosted by Félipé St-Laurent. Sister Angèle, accompanied by Ricardo and Brigitte Coutu, won a tribute award in the style of a crazy church, delighting the guests, who also enjoyed the famous "Meal of the Stars" served throughout the evening. Another great cooking party! The list of winners unveiled once again testifies to the great talent that populates Quebec gastronomy! The selection process for the Lauriers finalists and winners is based on the votes of the members of the Lauriers Brigade, which now numbers over 6,000 members, plus an equal number of votes cast by a jury of respected and established industry professionals, who withdraw their own establishments from the running. The 2023 jury included Patrice Demers and Marie-Josée Beaudoin, Ricardo Larrivée, Claudia Doyon, Dyan Solomon, Fernande Ouellet, Allison Van Rassel, chef Danny Smiles and chef Chanthy Yen.
Organizers thanked André Lamontagne, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and Minister responsible for the Centre-du-Québec region, for renewing essential support for the gala, and to Daniel Lacombe, president of LDE Eco-Logixx, for his generosity.
MOUNT ROYAL HIGH REUNION: Between June 1 to 4, the 1973 graduating class of Mount Royal High School (MRHS) celebrated its 50-year reunion. Ninety classmates and 30 guests representing close to half of the graduates travelled back to TMR from the four corners of North America (and one from Paris, France). Over the course of three and a half days, these old friends enjoyed visits to Old Montreal, downtown Montreal, Beaver Lake, a MRHS tour, a St. Lawrence River cruise, and a traditional sugaring off party.
The highlight of the reunion for most of the ex-students, many of whom had not seen each other in over 40 years, was the Saturday night banquet at the TMR Town Hall. Several participants noted that if not for the high school yearbook photos on their name badges, some participants would be unrecognizable. To the extent that there was a theme to the reunion, it was the sheer joy that most felt to be together again after fifty years.
All classmates expressed their deep gratitude to the organizing group made up of the following individuals: Rosemary Campbell (Morrisburg, Ontario); Jonathan Lemco (Valley Forge, Pennsylvania); Patty MacDonald (North Vancouver, British Columbia); Michael Roseman (Stouffville, Ontario); Melodie Shick-Porter (St. Catharines, Ontario); Nicky Stephens (TMR, Quebec); David Taveroff (Brome Lake, Quebec and TMR); and Laura Winer (Montreal, Quebec).
MAXIM PARTY: Canada's most exclusive party, Maxim, descended upon Montreal's Windsor Station on Saturday, June 17, for the second edition of the Maxim Grand Prix Party. This star-studded event is the most anticipated of Grand Prix Weekend, attracting an A-list mix of artists, celebrities, influencers, business moguls, and athletes. It featured captivating brand activations, photo opportunities, thrilling racing experiences, live performances, and top-notch entertainment with a festival-like lineup including renowned artists such as DIPLO, Francis Mercier. Kiesza, DJ Ruckus, Sam Blacky, Diamond Cafe, Kaitlin Hawayek and more. Guests were be treated to catering by none other than celebrity Chef Antonio Park. This year the Maxim Grand Prix Party also welcomed sponsor the Dilawri Group, Canada's largest automotive group. Among those on hand included former Hab PK Subban, present-day Canadiens Cole Caulfield, Alex Belzile, Raphael Harvey Pinard, Kaiden Guhle and Nick Suzuki; actress Sopĥie Nélisse; Will Stanback, Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Walter Fletcher from the Alouettes; Traci Melchor from Canada’s Drag Race; musician Sacha; former Olympic skater Joanie Rochette; singer Karl Wolf; a handful of influencers and many more.
CIRCLE OF EXCELLENCE: The community came out on Friday, June 9 to witness the official launch of the GemStar Circle of Excellence program and the GemStar Scholarship Fund Graduation Ceremony. This program run by the Playmas Montreal Cultural Association was set up by its founder, Gemma Raeburn-Baynes in September 2022 to support Black high-performing students in their pursuit of excellence. Four high school students, namely Kenya Yeboah-Whyne of Westmount High School, Jayda Naimah Wilford of Westmount High School, Ronnell Thomas of Beurling Academy High School, and Princeson James Duchesueau of John F. Kennedy High School, received a scholarship of $1,500 each. The event saw many pillars of the community, such as Joan Lee, president of the West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA), Cynthia Waithe, president of Barbados House Montreal, Yvonne Sam of Montreal Community Contact (also a member of the GemStar Selection Committee), Byron Cameron and Tracy Veilleux of the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ), the diplomat Mr. Theodore H. Blaize, Lester B. Pearson School Board member Malik Shaheed, Liberal MP for Pierrefonds-Dollard Sameer Zuberi, representatives of GemStar’s corporate sponsors, Hosna Kadary of BMO Bank of Montreal and Jason Dumervil of Le Groupe 3737, and many parents, teachers and students to make the evening a great success. A minute of silence was held to honor the late Egbert Gaye, founder and managing editor of Montreal Community Contact, who passed away suddenly on June 4. Akil Alleyne, Manager of Gemstar Circle of Excellence Program and Caroline Thelemaque, 2nd Vice-President of Playmas Montreal Cultural Association, did a great job as emcees
MYRA KIDS: Dr. Michael Starr was the recipient of the “HUG” Award (Helping Us Grieve) at Myra’s Kids Foundation’s annual Gala, Ignite 23, held recently at Jardin Royalmount. Dr. Mike (as he is known by all at Myra’s Kids) has been an outstanding supporter since the inception of Myra’s Kids and as Camp Doctor at the summer camp program. MKF honoured his dedication, compassion and generosity.
Over 300 guests gathered to support the MKF, founded in 2017, which provides support to children who have suffered the loss of a parent or a sibling. The goal is to help children learn to cope, begin to heal, and discover that there can be hope after a significant loss. All programs run by the Foundation are non- denominational and free to all participants.
Every summer, for one weekend in August, the campers attend the Y Country Camp in Huberdeau, Quebec. Through this annual camp experience and monthly support groups offered throughout the year, their services have an immediate and lasting impact on children who are grieving.
Those in attendance included Jon Reider, president and CEO of Myra’s Kids Foundation and his wife Ellen; Mike Reider (who was responsible for the incredible MKF videos), Dr. Michael and Elayne Starr and their family; Stan and Elaine Browman, Stu and Sara Reider, Gwenn Garonce, Dr. Dahlia Guttman and Michael Hollander, Jessie and Brad Reinish, Bonnie Chodos, Roz Wiener and Sam Hops, Corrie Sirota, Clinical Director of MKF and Andy Frankel and emcee Trudie Mason from CJAD.
The planning committee included Elayne Baron, Rhea Dichter, Ashley Frankel, Gwenn Garonce, Daniel Gates, Joanne Marco, Ellen Reider, Jon Reider, Stu Reider, Sari Shapiro, Meghan Weinstein, Roz Wiener and Ann Zilberbrant.
L’Academie de Danse de Montreal entertained along with professional singers who were long time volunteers with MKF. An interesting addition to the auction was artist Eric Wahl’s live painting, which was done throughout the evening and then auctioned at the end. The excellent Dinatoire was provided by Société Traiteur.
Zilberbrant made a touching speech as a parent whose children attend programs run by MKF and two campers beautifully expressed how MKF helped them after the loss of their parent.
For more information on MKF please go to info@myraskids.ca or www.myraskids.ca.
ICRM GOLF: The traditional IRCM Foundation Golf Tournament - Parcours santé took place on June 13 at Summerlea Golf Club and set a new record for the event. Some $230,000 was raised for basic and clinical research at the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM). Over 250 people gathered under the aegis of honourary president Nathalie Parisel, General Manager of Nedco Québec, to enjoy a sporting and networking day, while supporting the work of IRCM scientists. The day was rounded off by an exceptional auction, masterfully conducted by former Montreal Canadiens star Yvon Lambert, and a delightful dinner. Various speeches enabled guests to learn more about the IRCM's areas of research as well as realizing the importance of their support. The funds raised for this 21st edition will be used to acquire new, state-of-the-art research equipment for IRCM researchers. This year's event was made possible by the involvement of numerous sponsors from the business community.
"Year after year, our loyal partners attend this event, which has an invaluable impact on for research. By enabling the acquisition of high-performance scientific equipment, their generosity increases research possibilities and makes new discoveries possible," said André Couillard, President of the IRCM Foundation.
"At the IRCM, we are grateful for the immeasurable support of the donors and partners who help the IRCM Foundation carry out its mission. Their trust and commitment are a great source of motivation for our scientific community," confided Jean-François Côté, President and Scientific Director of the IRCM.
Proud of this success, the members of the organizing committee are already looking ahead to the 2024 edition!
JARRED AND KELLY: On a personal note, allow me to share news on my nephew Jarred Maxwell Cohen and his new wife Kelly Brooke Epstein's recent nuptials at Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation in Côte Saint-Luc. Congrats to parents Chuck Cohen and Randi Glassman, Sindy Katz, David Epstein and Heather Nathans; best man Gregory Cohen; maid of honour Shannon Epstein; and Rabbi Asher Jacobson who brilliantly presided over the ceremony. The Directors Showband, led by led vocalists Tony Picciuto and Randi Katz, were fantastic and the culinary talents of Danielle Bitton and Citrus Traiteur Inc. were second to none!
