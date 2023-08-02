joel goldenberg
My earliest memory of taking the Métro was not when it was inaugurated in 1966 — I was only about two years old at the time — but the early 1970s, when my family and I took a bus in Chomedey a very long way to the Henri-Bourassa Métro station, and then another very long way to the Île Ste. Helene Métro station to go to the post Expo ‘67 Man and His World.
That early memory of the Henri-Bourassa station, unfortunately, included a strong stench of what I was told was probably beer, but now that I think about it, may have been something a lot more objectionable. Still, the great experience of Man and His World on several occasions— sadly, not including the Île Notre Dame pavillions as they had closed — compensated for the odorous memory that remains with me.
Another compensation was the numerous Métro stations that were built in the 1980s, particularly in St. Laurent and Côte des Neiges-NDG. In my early years of weekly Saturday downtown shopping, in the early 1980s, I had to travel, again, a long way from my home in western St. Laurent to the Sauvé Métro station. The creation of the Du College station in St. Laurent made my Saturday life easier. Of course, now, I largely drive, and if there’s a snowstorm, the Edouard Montpetit station is close to where I currently live.
We’ll get back to that station later in this article.
Since I missed the first public day of our Métro back in the 1960s, I sure as heck wasn’t going to miss the first public (and free) day of the new light-rail REM, and its five new stations, going from the new Gare-Centrale (I will continue to call it Central Station) to Brossard.
I expected a long line-up at Central Station Saturday July 29, and that prediction was more than right. Many hundreds of people, including numerous seniors, wanted to experience their inaugural trip. The line twisted and turned throughout the building, and I was pleasantly surprised that, from what I could see, people were not trying to cut in, even as gaps were created thanks to many in line staring at their phones and not paying full attention. The line also moved surprisingly quickly, and REM personnel did a great job keeping things organized and directing the public.
The station itself leading onto the REM was rather unusually structured, and there were two layers of sliding doors leading onto the cars, which reminded me of those ancient elevators where you have to open a door to activate the inner door of the elevator to open. A sign said to “mind the gap”, the famous subway reminder in England, but I did not see much of a gap between the platform and the REM interior.
The ride, on the beautifully designed green-coloured cars, was smooth and not fast at all, enabling riders to see a beautiful view of Montreal, including the many in-progress construction projects in the city. It was also interesting to cross the Champlain Bridge and see cars travelling east and westbound on two sides. The audio announcements were in French only, but the posted safety rules were fully bilingual. The Quartier station provides an especially good pedestrian link to the massive Quartier 10-30 shopping area.
On the other hand, those who are a little squeamish in terms of height might have a somewhat negative experience. The elevated Montreal track is curved, and if one looks straight out the window, it seems like there’s no barrier between the train and the ground. My advice to the squeamish — keep looking downward to see the barrier.
Everyone had to get off the REM at the Brossard terminus, and we walked to the other side of the station to head back to Montreal. That small experience reminded me of when I used to take the train from Victoria Station in London, England to the nearby very charming town of Croydon, and then head back, except that’s all outdoors.
But one of the best parts of Saturday’s experience was upon my return to Central Station, seeing the map indicating where the REM from that locale will be heading whenever the whole thing is completed — including Trudeau Airport.
That’s making me yearn, somewhat, for the completion of the REM station at the Edouard Montpetit Métro station. Signs in the area reminded me that it will take only three minutes from that station to get downtown, and 15 minutes from that station to get to Trudeau Airport.
Yes, I prefer driving downtown from where I live, but it’s going to be mighty tempting to take the REM. I can’t wait for the whole thing to be completed.
