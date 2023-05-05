Montreal's Monlove takes off at the Kennedy Space Center

MIKE COHEN
FYi
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida has commissioned Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson of Monlove, the renowned Montreal production company, to create All Systems Are Go, a unique, original, educational and immersive experience featuring the beloved Peanuts characters, including Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Sally, Marcie, Linus, Lucy, Franklin and Schroeder.
The seasoned duo of Allaire and Lord Ferguson, whom I have profiled in past columns, acted respectively as creators of the experience’s original concept, story, and music as well as executive producers for this new project. After two years of work, where everything was conceived and created in their Montreal studio, the very first performance finally took place on March 2 and completely filled the Universe Theater for the opening weekend of performances. It showcased Monlove’s unique expertise in combining story, puppetry, music, video and cutting-edge technology. Visitors from around the world will be able to see the work of this innovative Quebec company, including of course Montreal tourists.
This marks Monlove’s first association with Kennedy Space Center and Peanuts Worldwide and follows the company’s two successful associations with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, featuring the recent live stage show Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold and the upcoming fall 2023 live theatrical and musical stage show Bugs Bunny’s Great Big Musical Extravaganza with the internationally recognized Looney Tunes characters.
“We are over the moon at the opportunity to work with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Peanuts Worldwide on this project to conceive a world-class experience that will both entertain and educate the audience about what NASA has achieved and will pursue in the future,” said Allaire. “The creative potential for telling this larger-than-life story through the eyes of the fabled Peanuts characters is as vast and exciting as space itself.”
Founded in 2005 by Allaire and Lord Ferguson, the company is a global leader in adapting family brands and developing creative content for live stage, immersive experiences and digital mediums.
Allaire and Lord Ferguson have combined their skills as storytellers, composers, producers, librettists, and lyricists to create material for an impressive list of exceptional productions, including the Cirque du Soleil shows Kà and Zed, The Nut Job Live & Friends; a trailer for the film Avatar, the films Conan the Barbarian, The Scorpion King 2, the video game Spiderman — Shattered Dimensions, the concept, book, music and lyrics for the multi-billion-dollar 20th Century Fox franchise Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure, which toured 48 countries, was translated in 12 languages and grossed over $100 million, and Warner Bros. Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold as well as the upcoming Looney Tunes musical, Bugs Bunny’s Great Big Musical Extravaganza. The latter will include the beloved Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and many others, in an original, family-friendly story that will immerse spectators in a classic animation experience.
Looney Tunes characters, settings, songs, and stories have, for decades, been woven into a kind of technicolor canon that reflects the human condition using art, humour, and history, governed only by the limits of animation. The new live show has the same goal: an experience that offers audiences the same charm, swagger, and pathos combined with comedy and gravity-defying performances.
Bugs Bunny, one of the most recognizable animated characters in history, continues-along with his loveable friends-to entertain audiences after almost a century. Mindful of the animated series’ incredible legacy, Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson will oversee the new live stage extravaganza, showcasing an original story aimed for stages around the world. Appealing to a family audience and featuring innovative video and interactive technology, it will combine outstanding music, irreverent humour, puppetry and vaudevillian arts, song, dance, and mime, to immerse spectators in a classic animation experience. Plucky performers and a showcase of actors playing screwball scoundrels will enliven a cartoon landscape where each contest of wills is a comedy of wiles. Additional details of the new production will be announced at a later date.
“We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment again, and excited for this opportunity to create a top-notch stage event with the much-loved Looney Tunes characters that so many of us have grown up with,” said Allaire. “We can’t wait to bring them to life in a way that fans of all ages have never seen. Based on our wonderful experience creating the live stage show Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold with Warner Bros., this new collaboration promises a universe of infinite possibilities with the characters’ familiar rapid-fire gags, self-referential satire, and explosive energy.”
Founded in 2005, Monlove is a global leader in adapting brands and creative content for the stage, immersive experiences and digital media. A turnkey production house for concepts, stories, music, puppets, acrobatics, videos and interactive activities; Monlove brings to an unparalleled position of excellence, unforgettable moments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.