In the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, Montreal was far from lacking for places to buy the latest music or classic oldies.
Downtown, there was A & A, the iconic Sam the Record Man; the Eaton's, Morgan's and later The Bay record sections; the Mars used record store with all of its scratchy, dusty records piled up in a disorganized way, and overpriced to boot; the two locations of Cheap Thrills, which first opened in 1971; Rock en Stock, where I met the 1983 version of the band Kiss; Phantasmagoria, where all the cool classic rock fans hung out; the huge Marché de Livre on Berri, and its next door neighbour, the messy Fou de Disque; and many others.
Starting in the 1990s, the music industry was still healthy enough that we had two versions of HMV on Ste, Catherine Street West, the main store with all new product and an "annex" that had CDs and cassettes at lower prices — most of it was junk, but there was the occasional hot find.
In the suburbs at local malls, we had Discus, which contained a lot of cut rate records from England; Sherman's, which had very interesting imports; a smaller version of Sam the Record Man over at Rockland; and later, Music World.
Then the apocalypse began.
The first two casualties were A&A and Discus. I don't know if this was a case of cause and effect, both both had expanded just before they shut down — A & A with its own annex right across from Sam the Record Man, where it didn't have a snowball's chance of succeeding; and Discus with more modern looking stores.
Then the earthquake intensified, with the onset of illegal file sharing, and now streaming, on the Internet. Internationally, Tower Records, the Virgin Megastore and HMV in various cities shut down. Locally, we lost Sam the Record Man, Cheap Thrills shut down its original Bishop Street location, Music World closed all its locales and then the behemoth, HMV, shut down all across Canada.
So should we be holed up in our respective homes, in front of our computers, just downloading and streaming?
Heck, no. With the new popularity of vinyl and even a bit of a CD revival probably thanks to the South Korean K-pop phenomenon with their groups' elaborately packaged albums, and at least some desire for physical product, there are plenty of places to buy vinyl and CDs.
• Archambault: The granddaddy of all Montreal music stores, founded in 1896, at its Ste. Catherine East and Berri location. Much of the store is books, knickknacks and musical instruments; but it still has a large new CD section and a good vinyl section. The other downtown location is in Place des Arts.
• Beatnick: At the corner of St. Denis and Pine Avenue. The granddaddy of all Montreal music stores, quantity-wise, in terms of used product and mouthwatering vinyl rarities. Also, there are CDs here (new and used) of 1950s, 1960s and 1970s artists you can't find anywhere else
• Cheap Thrills: The existing location is on Metcalfe, conveniently close to McGill University. Has a great deal of new and used vinyl and books you can't find elsewhere. I miss the original Bishop Street location.
• Sunrise Records: This is the closest thing we have to a successor to HMV, with copious amounts of new and even some used vinyl. Located for now in suburban malls like Fairview, Carrefour Laval and Carrefour Angrignon, amongst others. A downtown location would be nice.
• Volume: This used CD/book store is on Ste. Catherine East near Sanguinet. Not a huge supply of CDs, but they have a lot of interesting product in their oldies section and some unique Beatles CDs. Lots of books (mainly in French) too. I recently bought a copious amount of notable import CDs there for $2.99 each. In fact, I almost cleaned them out of that collection.
There are numerous other stores, especially on Mount Royal East specializing in vinyl, such as Aux 33 Tours, and some on Pine Avenue and other hip locales, which proves that actually buying music is still a thing to do these days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.