Montreal’s social gal returns to the scene

For years, Jennifer Campbell’s name has been synonymous with the “who, what, when, where, and why” of Montreal. A columnist, writer and frequent “belle of the ball”, Campbell has been rubbing elbows with the elite members of Montreal’s cultural scene for years. Her magazine, Diary of a Social Gal, is marking its 10th anniversary this year, and while Campbell admitted that she learned some valuable lessons in the stillness of COVID these past three years, she also said she is looking forward to getting back out there and exploring Montreal, once again.
“It was ‘Sofa Gal’ for a while,” she said with a chuckle. “The pause caused me to embrace hobbies I never knew I would love so much and to get to know myself in a whole new way. I was able to delve deeper into other established passions too, like fitness and health. [The pandemic] did afford time to pen a series titled COVID Clarity: 20 Life Lessons from 2020 and Beyond, as well as work on a screenplay. We’re also working on some branded products that we’re excited to release soon, and some cool collabs too. And, of course, the social scene is revving up again, so that keeps me on my toes… and in heels!”
The magazine, also known as Campbell’s “book baby”, celebrates all things social and lifestyle related. It is a publication, website, and brand that Campbell has worked on for more than a decade. “There is something for everyone, and, of course, fun and engaging interviews with some of the most interesting ‘influentials’ in the city,” she said.
They marked its 10th anniversary with a special Reignition Edition, which was timed for release during the much-anticipated return of the F1 Grand Prix, an event Campbell considers to be “one of the most social and fabulous periods of the year.”
While print has seen its fair share of challenges in recent years, Campbell has found a way to create something that people not only want to read but want to keep as well. “There is still an incredible appetite for niche books, especially of the luxury coffee table variety,” she explained. “And so, bizarrely, in a throwaway society, an oversized glossy magazine made with love and passion seems to resonate as a luxury item in its own right.”
Campbell has also been carefully honing in on new marketing trends. “We pride ourselves on thinking outside the box via the creation of all kinds of unique content, and [we have] a big focus on videos too,” she explained. From model cake shoots and doggie influencer spreads to magnificent sunset-style shoots with the city’s top luxury brokers, culling out exclusive stories and spreads has always been a priority when it comes to Campbell’s work.
The once-busy, then strangely-still, and now-busy again Campbell is looking forward to working on a wide range of projects in the coming months, and she is approaching them with rose-coloured glasses.
“As the adage goes, you don’t know what you have until you lose it,” she said. “And the social scene in our precious party city is something special.”
