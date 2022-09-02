JENNIFER COX
FYi
Montreal’s Aristomenis Tsirbas is a film director whose projects include illustrious collaborations with James Cameron on the special effects of Titanic, My Favourite Martian, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has completed yet another big-screen flick entitled Timescape. It follows a smart but misunderstood young boy, Jason, after he finds a spacecraft that has mysteriously crashed in a forest. This is where he meets Lara, an inquisitive girl who also discovers the alien craft moments before. Because the spaceship is a time machine, the duo are catapulted back in time to the dinosaur era and have to rush to repair the ship and get home before the historic asteroid hits.
“We shot it here in Montreal at various sound stages as well as in the forests of Rawdon,” explained Tsirbas during a phone interview from his home in Los Angeles. “We had a fantastic Montreal film crew who were outstanding. It was a lovely experience. The movie is playing across Quebec in 40 theatres, and so far, people are liking it and are happy with the final result.”
Tsirbas said he enjoyed coming back to Montreal to work on Timescape because it was a bit of a homecoming for him. He grew up downtown and studied film production at both Vanier College and Concordia University. “I was born and raised here and moved to Los Angeles in late ‘90s to direct and do visual effects,” he explained. “I always wanted to direct, and the visual effects was my side hustle to fund my directing career. It’s not the easiest thing to get into it and not an obvious path, but it was a fortunate thing because it was a skill that I picked up that complemented my directing career, especially considering I like making genre films. I’m still Canadian and really hope to continue to make more films in Canada. And I still have family here. I love hanging out in the Plateau where a lot of my friends are. And I always go to St-Viateur Bagel for sure. I have to make sure to get the bagel!”
Tsirbas was also encouraged by the recent announcement that his alma mater, Concordia University, will triple the capacity of the film production programs in its Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema by 2024. This expansion means that the school will be able to accommodate over 220 students from a field of close to 800 annual applicants. It also aims to flood Quebec’s cinema and television landscape with the highly trained graduates that will come out of the school.
“I’m really excited about this because of all the democratization tools that are out there, like cell phones,” he said. “What I do with CGI is typically off-the-shelf hardware, and this expansion has enabled more prospective directors to really have a career in this. I’m happy Concordia is trying to accommodate that. It’s fantastic. Actually, I recently spoke to a teacher, and they were very excited about the program and everyone’s insatiable need for more great films, especially in Quebec. The film community here is really thriving – it’s unique, and I’m very happy there’s an answer to that in education.”
Tsirbas is working on a number of varied projects in the coming months, including a sequel to Timescape. “I also have a couple of science fiction horror films coming out, and even a romance film,” he said. “I have quite a few irons in the fire… why not?”
Timescape is playing in theatres now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.