This past November, when the Montreal community commemorated the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the nights of violence against Jews in Germany and Austria in 1938 that was a precursor to the Holocaust, the event focused on a message of bravery in the face of adversity.
That act of bravery was the creation of the Heart From Auschwitz, a heart-shaped booklet created by Zlatka Pitluk at Auschwitz in 1944 and given as a 20th birthday present, at great risk, to Fania Fainer. That booklet is part of the Montreal Holocaust Museum's exhibit.
Now, a new picture book written by prolific local author Monique Polak, The Brass Charm, illustrated by Marie Lafrance, was inspired by a similar gesture of bravery and generosity.
In the story, "a young girl’s grandmother gives her a brass charm, and passes along a story of hope and kindness during an unimaginable time. Tali is staying at her Oma’s (Dutch for grandmother) apartment after a storm demolishes their house. She is upset at losing everything. 'People have survived worse,' says her mother ― Oma survived World War II, and never speaks of it. But that night, Oma shares her story of Holocaust survival, the brass monkey charm that she was given in the camp, and a message of kindness and perseverance in the face of disaster."
Polak recently said at the English Montreal School Board's Holocaust Education Program, and to students at Our Lady of Pompei and Westmount School, that the story was inspired by what took place on May 24, 1943, when her mother Celine Spier, a prisoner at the Theresienstadt concentration camp, was sitting on a stoop on her 14th birthday crying when someone tapped her on the shoulder. “She turned around. She saw a tall, beautiful lady with brown hair,” Polak said. “She said: ‘Little girl, why are you crying?’ And my mother said, ‘I’m crying because it’s my birthday and nobody gave me anything.’ And the woman gave my mom the monkey man.’”
Polak told Côte St. Luc councillor Mike Cohen in an interview on the CSL Public Library YouTube page that her mother never spoke to her about what happened during World War II.
"It was a complete shutdown," she explained. "We used to hear the word — it was always whispered, 'camp'. But it wasn't like the Y Country Camp. She didn't even tell my dad very much about it until more than 60 years later, when I was doing research for another book. For that [fiction] book What World Is Left, I got her to tell me the story."
Regarding The Brass Charm, Polak not only felt a need to tell the story of the woman in the camp who offered her mother the gift, but that there is a need to educate children "about reality, about history, but we need to do it in an appropriate way...to know about the Holocaust, and to make the connection with things that are going on in the world today and to make them realize that stories matter.
"Of all the stories I tell in schools, the stories of the Holocaust, my mom's story and the monkey man, it reaches people. It's a personal example. We all have things that we treasure and we all have moments where people are kind."
Sadly, as was pointed out by Holocaust survivor and MHM board member Eva Kuper at a recent book launch for The Brass Charm, the original charm was lost last summer while Polak was vacationing in the United States. She now wears a silver replica of the charm.
"Our hearts broke for Monique," Kuper said. "Although the original charm remains lost, its story and message of history, of human kindness in the face of evil, and of solidarity is certainly not forgotten."
But Polak told Cohen if, by chance, the original brass monkey is found, "it goes right to the Montreal Holocaust Museum."
The Brass Charm can be purchased on sites like amazon.ca and can be borrowed at the Côte St. Luc Public Library. It has also been published in French.
