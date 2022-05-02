“There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”
— Leonard Cohen
In 2017, several months after beloved Montreal poet and writer Leonard Cohen passed away, a mural of his portrait with his ever-endearing grin was revealed on Crescent Street. Standing 20 storeys tall, Cohen’s unmistakable visage completely transformed the skyline and view of downtown Montreal. No matter where you go, you can usually catch a glimpse of him grinning down at you. The mural was created by American street portrait artist El Mac and Montreal-based artist Gene Pendon, but not after the idea had been put on the backburner for a few years.
“We proposed it in 2013, and I wanted to initially paint Cohen on The Plateau because that’s the gateway,” Pendon said of Cohen’s famed neighbourhood. “At the time we wanted something ready for his 80th birthday, but the building we’d chosen in The Plateau was falling apart, so the idea sat on the shelf. A month after Cohen passed away, then-mayor Denis Coderre wanted to memorialize him. He knew the mural production was accessible, so the whole thing started to come together.”
Officials involved in the project, including the city and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, had the Crescent Street wall in mind.
“It was a jutting artifact from the Golden Mile area downtown, and everyone agreed they wanted to do it there because it spoke to everyone,” Pendon explained. “I went and saw the wall – it was 20 storeys – and then I hiked up the mountain to get a better view and cooked up the whole production.”
The project was meticulously planned, scaled, and measured out. Three sky bridges were used to support three different teams of artists, which included art students from Concordia University and L'Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), and the project took a total of six months to complete.
“We all had to get used to the height because it was all new for everyone, and people were rolling out of bed at night because of the vertigo,” said Pendon. “Each morning we got high-resolution photos of the mural’s progress from the museum so we could see the surface every day and patch it all together. I would give everyone their calculations and tested them. I was like a human printer. And El Mac worked out all the intricate details, which is why it looks just mesmerizing. Anything you see in Cohen’s eyes, that’s El Mac.”
The mural itself was based on a photograph that was provided by Leonard Cohen’s daughter, Lorca Cohen.
“We were blessed with Lorca’s photo,” Pendon said. “In the early parts of the project we didn’t have any validation from the family, and we didn’t get the photo until two months before the production began. It was taken by Lorca during one of Leonard Cohen’s last European tours. And it’s very special.”
