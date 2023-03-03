Meanwhile, in NDG...

joel ceausu
FYi
Meanwhile is a curious expression. It seems to suggest a form of hierarchy; between moments when one carries out an important task, it is possible to indulge in a lesser activity. It’s the meantime.
Meanwhile is an adverb, but could just as well be a common noun, says artist Sonia Haberstich whose Entre-temps exhibition runs until March 26 at the Maison de la Culture Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (3755 rue Botrel).
Going for a walk, for example, would be an in-between. “I spend large parts of my days alone in the workshop. It is sometimes difficult for me to take these moments really seriously, so futile the actions that are added to them generally seem to create experiences to share, to offer through objects or images. And yet I devote an impressive amount of energy to it, whether physical, emotional or cerebral.”
Then, in the meantime, she says in a borough event announcement, she busies herself with other gestures, other actions: “I walk my dog, I chat with friends, I do some shopping, meals, physical exercises. I love, I eat, I laugh, I cry, I sleep. These actions define me just as much. And I could easily say: in the meantime, I’m going to the studio. And yet. Time spent in the studio spreading colors on surfaces is the time around which I believe I do secondary things. It’s time. Everything else becomes the in between.”
If on the contrary, it was this time that was between times, between actions that define us, or if perhaps there are only in between times... “Everything would be in the meantime. And everything would be time. Meanwhile does not exist?”
