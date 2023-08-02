Marco Calliari brings the Bang! Bang! to Snowdon

joel CEAUSU
One of Quebec ‘s most beloved and charismatic artists is coming to Snowdon this month. On a tour of Montreal and Quebec this summer between dates in Canada and Italy, Marco Calliari is bringing his Bang! Bang! show to the Triangle.
Known for his explosive showmanship, the show highlights Calliari’s 30-year career tinged with multiple influences, surrounded by a new cohort of musicians and presenting recent compositions as well as classics. Calliari’s repertoire is a perfect mix of brass and strings, a rich and surprising cocktail of world music, heavy metal and more.
Quebec-born Calliari has never strayed far from his Italian roots. Growing up surrounded with the melodies of the opera, at age 14 he began to follow a wild, screaming heavy metal journey for more than a decade, before turning to a solo career in world music, jazz, poetic music, and writing all lyrics and music, all in Italian.
A Montreal Italfest fixture, he has also produced his own striking versions of traditional Italian songs like Bella Ciao and L’Americano, as well as popular Italian renditions of iconic Quebec tunes. He’s earned multiple ADISQ nominations and thunderous applause at the Montreal International Jazz Festival and Festival d’été de Québec. Anyone who watches him perform is moved by his energy and spirit, and containing this big talent in a modest greenspace will be no walk in the park.
Speaking of walking, do yourself a favour and hop on a Métro, bus, bike or walk. Don’t even think about trying to get there by car. On Wednesday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m. Parc Saidye-Bronfman, 1815 Buchan.
