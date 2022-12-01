Mandi Robertson: The wines of Beaujolais — a foodie’s paradise

Let’s face it, whether we realize it or not, we’re all foodie’s, right? Constantly planning our next meal or next dinner party and seeking the perfect wine pairings on top of that. It’s non-stop!
Food and wine and go hand in hand. They compliment one another and enhance the entire tasting experience, but it’s sometimes difficult to know which wine will pair well with which meal. Allow me to take out all the hard work for you, because there is one extraordinary and magical wine region that’s a foodie- and wine-lover’s paradise: Beaujolais, France.
Beaujolais is located just north of Lyon, and the hilly landscape seems to glow gold and green as the sun reflects off the scattered stones and lavish vines from the various vineyards. The region is known for the Gamay grape, but Chardonnay is also planted.
There are 12 different appellations in Beaujolais that produce red, white and rosé wine. They are all gastronomic driven wines because not only do they have complex and intense fruit character, but also the structure, acidity and approachability that compliments a diverse range of dishes.
Let’s take a tasting tour of some of these appellations and wines, with a food pairing to boot!
Beaujolais Villages
The vineyards of Beaujolais Villages can be found mostly on vineyards that are about 200-500 m in altitude, that tend to face east-south-east on granite and sandy soils. In terms of aromatic profile, this imparts more perfumed, red fruit character with a wonderful freshness. These wines can withstand some aging but are very enjoyable in their youth. Beaujolais Villages wines can indicate the commune where the grapes originated, and they produce red, white and rosé wines!
Stephane Aviron Beaujolais Village, 2020
SAQ: 12731505, $15.80 — This is all about purity and freshness, a Gamay that is bursting with red fruit like strawberries and red cherries with sweet spice and licorice. It’s vibrant, fruit forward, and perfumed making it incredibly easy to drink and not mention, share with family and friends at the beginning of a meal.
Food Pairing: The soft tannin profile, vibrant acidity and soft fruit character of the wine would be brilliant with duck and pork terrine with cranberries and pistachios.
Beaujolais Blanc
Beaujolais Blanc is made with 100 per cent Chardonnay and vineyards can be found all over Beaujolais. Chardonnay is grown on a diversity of soils, thereby creating diverse expressions of this style of wine.
Domaine Saint-Cyr Beaujolais Blanc, La Galoche, 2021
SAQ: 14045111, $27.00 — Minimal intervention, organically grown, and fermented with indigenous yeasts, this Beaujolais Blanc is pure, pristine and elegant. With notes of yellow plum, pear, and white peach it’s all about that lovely stone fruit character with a salty, almond paste finish. It’s very smooth and round – a wonderful softness with an excellent line of acidity.
Food Pairing: Oven-roasted parmesan and breadcrumb-crusted chicken thighs with bacon, Brussel sprouts, and red onion.
Beaujolais Cru
There are 10 Beaujolais Cru and following the course of the Saône River, they are Brouilly, Côte de Brouilly, Régnie, Morgon, Chiroubles, Fleurie, Moulin-à-Vent, Chénas, Juliénas, and Saint-Amour. These Cru are located on a series of rolling hills, with various soil composition. They produce the most structured wines with an intense and complex fruit concentration with a level of tannin and acidity that will allow it to age and develop in the bottle.
Brouilly is the most southern appellation, the largest, and most diverse of the Cru producing wines that are round, smooth, that are focused on red fruit character and fine acidity.
Mignot Père & Fils Brouilly, 2021
SAQ: 628123 $20.95 — This is a light and delicate wine with generous aromatics of strawberries, raspberries and black cherries. It has underlying notes of sweet baking spices, violet and kirsch. The smooth and slightly plump palate — a wonderful concentration of red fruit, where the tannins are soft and where the freshness brings harmony and elegance to the wine. Stunning wine, and excellent value.
Food Pairing: Caramelized Vietnamese pork bowls – the sweet and savouriness of the pork and Asian ingredients of soya sauce, ginger, garlic, sesame, and a little hint of brown sugar will be an awesome dish to compliment the soft tannin and candied-like red fruit of the wine. Chef’s kiss!
Régnié
The wines of Régnié bring bright, red cherry-like fruit with expressive floral aromatics and delightful freshness.
Jean-Paul et Charly Thévenet Régnié Grain et Granite, 2020
SAQ: 14569994, $37.75 — This is a natural wine - no additives, no added sulphites with a low interventional approach to winemaking. This 100% g gorgeous Gamay – a very pure expression of the terroir. The wine is just so much on crunchy, red berry fruit like strawberries, raspberries and cranberries with a little red licorice, and beautiful violet notes. The freshness is amazing, the tannins are light, silky, and soft with a long spicy and earthy driven finish.
Food Paring: Slow cooked, duck confit with roasted vegetables topped with thyme, garlic and pomegranate.
Morgon
Morgon produces wines that are fleshy, dense and quite powerful – giving them the capacity to age and develop in the bottle. They have a number of outstanding Lieux-dits such as Côte du Puy, Corcette, and Grands Cras to name a few.
Château de Pizay Morgon, 2021
SAQ: 719393, $20.90 — A robust, warm, and spicy wine that will warm you up from the inside out. This displays notes of black plum, red cherries and a slightly meaty note for complexity. The soft tannins, lively acidity and spicy notes leave a delicious, rich, yet refreshing impression on the palate. It has a wonderful finish leaving bits of red fruit and spice.
Food pairing: Pan seared halibut with red wine reduction sauce with creamy masked potatoes and green beans.
For more information on the wines of Beaujolais, head to www.beaujolais.com
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
