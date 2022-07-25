The saying goes that a fine wine always gets better with age. While I tend to agree, sometimes I don’t feel like waiting for my wine to reach that “peak drinking window.” Sometimes, I want a nice wine right then and there. My wines of the week are all delicious, ideal for summer sipping and most definitely ready to drink. They’re all under $30 to boot!
Château Bouscasse Madiran, 2016
SAQ: 856575, $20.95 — This the perfect red for anyone who is impatient like me and wants a wine with great maturity, softness, and complexity, without having to wait years in the cellar. The family estate is located in the Maumusson-Laguian village, in the heart of Southwest France. Here, the terroir covers over 50 hectares of clay and limestone and is dubbed “The foothill of Saint-Émilion”. The Tannat grape variety that grows there produces a wine with similar characteristics to the reds of the right bank of Bordeaux: providing wines with an elegant structure, complexity, and a long ageing potential.
The Château Bouscassé Madiran 2016 is generous, expressive, and considering it’s a 2016 vintage, still holds so much freshness and drinking pleasure. This opulent wine has fantastic blackberry and red berry fruit, with licorice and baking spices. Polished tannins, punctual freshness makes for a persistent and long finish.
La Crema Chardonnay
SAQ: 740084, $29.75 — The original name of the wine La Crema Vinera, means “best of the vine,” setting the standard for all the wine this family-owned winery produces. The Sonoma Coast appellation stretches from the San Pablo Bay in the South to Mendocino County line to the North and runs primarily along the mountainous coastline of the Pacific Ocean.
This cool climate has a strong maritime influence, helping moderate those warm summer temperatures. This is vital because it allows the grapes to retain freshness while developing ripeness, flavours, and aromatics.
La Crema Chardonnay is rich, vibrant, and beautifully balanced. It feels a bit like cool silk on the palate. Very refreshing and luxurious. Notes of lemon, apples, pineapple, and ripe, juicy pear also stand out making for a concentrated, and stunning Chardonnay that I absolutely adore. This makes a perfect pairing with creamy lobster spaghetti.
Le Pive Gris Sable de Camargue
SAQ: 11372766, $16.95 (can format, 14736297, $5.60) — This is a crazy delicious, fun, and vibrant wine from the Languedoc and all the personality of this winemaker is 100 per cent in the bottle. Brigette JeanJean is a firecracker of a winemaker whose personality, smile, and dedication for passionate winemaking transcends to all her wines and ultimately our glass.
This a blend of Grenache Gris, Grenache, Merlot, and Syrah grown organically in the south of France. The vineyards are located in absolute breathtaking scenery influenced by that warm, dry Mediterranean climate, moderated by sea. Grapes are harvested at night to preserve the aromatic freshness, and they rest on the lees for about five days, bringing an attractive body and texture to the wine.
This dry wine tastes as though you’re walking through Japanese cherry blossoms while eating a watermelon and strawberry fruit salad. It’s a wonderfully aromatic and delicate wine that offers tons of drinking pleasure. Fruit forward and crisp, it has this satisfying spicy finish that lingers on the palate, begging you for another elegant summer sip.
I enjoy this wine all year round and the good news is that you can too! It comes in three different formats, each perfectly suited to your occasion.
Laberinto Sauvignon Blanc Valle Del Maule
SAQ :14479139, $24.40 — Keep Chilean wine on your radar, and especially this crisp, expressive Sauvignon Blanc from Rafaël Tirado. Laberinto is a small winery owned by Rafael Tirado and his family in Colbun, in the eastern mountainous region of the Maule Valley. Starting out in 1993, he now works with five different plots, all of which are high altitude vineyards at around 1800 ft.
This is the perfect example of a terroir driven wine from Chile. It’s quite aromatic, having notes of lemon, green apple and hints of peach. It’s bright, zesty, and has accents of wet stone that sort of glide over the palate leading to that lip-smacking saline finish. There is a presence to the wine. It has length and makes you want to gear up for another taste. A rare, hidden gem at the SAQ so stock up.
Concerto Reggiano Lambrusco, 2021
SAQ: 733261, $19.95 — If you’re looking for something that will impress dinner guests, this is THE wine. This is a fruit-forward sparkling RED wine made with the Italian Lambrusco Salamino grape variety from Emilia Romagna. Medici Ermete is considered one of the best producers in the region, and judging by the quality of the wine, it’s not surprising. Made with organically grown grapes, this gastronomic wine is all about fruit and freshness. A stunning deep ruby-purple colour fizz dances in the glass, while the aromatics carry you away to floral notes, ripe blackberries, cherries, and spice. It’s so drinkable, it’s so much fun and it will lend itself well to a wide variety of cuisine.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
