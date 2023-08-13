Mandi Robertson: Five things to know about Rueda wines

It’s no shocker that in summer I gravitate towards wines that are refreshing or crisp and often times that means opening up a bottle of wine from Rueda, Spain. If you are looking for something a little different than your average Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay, you’ve got to try Rueda wines, and here are five excellent reasons why, along with my top recommendations.
1. Rueda is known for growing a 1,000-year old indigenous grape, Verdejo
D.O. Rueda’s wine production dates back to the eleventh century when King Alfonso VI granted the land to the monasteries. This wine region located 170 km northwest of Madrid produces thirst quenching and delicious wines, and Verdejo is kind of like the ninja grape of the world. The Rueda appellation is one of the only areas in Europe to have pre-phylloxera vineyards. What makes this varietal so special is the unique palette of aromas and flavours that are so distinctive. Verdejo wines are pale yellow in colour and display notes of citrus, peach and pear, with fennel and floral aromas. In Rueda, it’s sometimes blended with Sauvignon Blanc making highly aromatic, crisp and delicious wines that every palate can appreciate.
2. Rueda is the second best-selling wine in Spain
I mean, that speaks for itself, doesn’t it? This statistic is actually really important because white wine consumption in Spain is 29.9 per cent and Rueda has 41 per cent of the market. While this definitely is a testament to its quality, it’s also important to note that the D.O. makes it a point to educate consumers as much as possible. The next time you are browsing Rueda wines at the SAQ, take note of the different colour stamps that are on the bottle. If it has one of these labels with the D.O. Rueda stamp (see below), you know you are getting one of the distinctive wines from this region. Labels for the appellation must indicate the year of harvest (except in the case of fortified and sparkling wines) and display a number and a serial key to avoid potential falsification and misuse.
3. D.O. Rueda’s ideal climate produces unique wines with style and grace
I always stress the importance of terroir when it comes to authentic and delicious wines, and the wines of Rueda are no different. How can you possibly have quality and complex wines without having quality and complex terroir? Generally speaking, the vineyards grow in environments with super-hot summers and cold winters within a sandy, mineral rich soil — ultimately giving the grapes defined texture and aroma. The difference in temperatures between day and night in summer (known as diurnal range) can be over 20 degrees and the warmer daytime temperature helps convert the sugar into alcohol while the cool nighttime temperatures maintain acidity levels to get a bright, crisp and balanced and graceful wine.
The Rueda wine appellation is carved out by the Duero River, lying on a high plateau and the region has 2,600 hours of annual sunlight and is exposed to Atlantic winds. Having a cool breeze is KEY to help vines ward off disease while simultaneously retaining a fresh style in the grapes. Repeat after me: Easy-breezy-beautiful-Rueda!
4. Equality leads to quality
D.O. Rueda is a very progressive region, seeing as 30 of the 78 wineries feature female winemakers, and even more are owned, managed or run by women. For example, José Pariente, a female-run winery by Victoria Pariente of Bodegas Protos, Chief winemaker Marilena Bonilla, and Bodegas Shaya, with internationally renowned, Australian winemaker, Belinda Thomson, known for her white wines from the Crawford River winery. These are only a few notable women leaders in this region, and some of whose wines you will see listed below.
5. Gastronomic and food-friendly wines
Given its clean, crisp, and refreshing style there is no doubt that the wines of Rueda can be enjoyed all on its own, but experiencing these wines with carefully curated food pairings will take you on a vin-venture to Rueda. There’s countless recipes and meal ideas that can be fun to create with your friends and family. The distinctive flavours of Rueda — the citrus, pear, fennel, lemongrass, and tarragon — are but a few attractive and delicious nuances that would be brilliant with dishes like seafoods, salads, or anything that begs for a nice squeeze of lemon on top.
No matter what bottle of wine from Rueda you decide to enjoy, you can feel confident in knowing that these wines are true hidden gems. They are quality driven wines produced by the most talented winemakers in world and fit for every occasion. To learn more about the wines of Rueda, do not hesitate to follow them on Instagram at @dorueda or check them out online at https://www.dorueda.com/en/
Wine recommendations
Yllera Verdejo Vendimia Nocturna 2022
SAQ: 13602019, $17.25 — A delicious wine with a creamy texture of peach, citrus, pear, embraced with an excellent acidity. An authentic wine is cool, fruit filled and mineral finish.
Miguel Torres Celeste Verdejo Rueda 2022
SAQ: 14822161 $20.50 — A youthful, refreshing wine with notes of citrus lemon-lime, and a bit of pear and peach. The palate is super fresh and nicely balanced with the floral and apple notes, and crisp acidity. The wine has a lovely saline finish, and an ideal wine to pair with baked cod with fennel and cherry tomatoes.
Shaya Verdejo 2022
SAQ: 11377014, $20.50 — Notes of pear, fresh basil, and hints of cream make for a concentrated and refreshing expression of Verdejo! Lemon blossom, citrus, and Asian pear with mineral tones are expressed with a well balanced freshness and gentle finish.
Marqués de Cáceres Excellens Rueda 2022
SAQ: 14365617, $18.85 — A beautiful expression of Sauvignon Blanc that has notes of citrus, passionfruit, yellow apples and bits of honey. The palate is quite fresh, with an excellent line of minerality and steeliness — a refreshing, quaffable, and complex wine with a long, lingering finish.
Cuarto Rayas Verdejo Rueda 2022
SAQ: 13801801, $16.50 — A delicious and fun wine (suitable for vegans) is just the thing when you are craving a wine with fruit, freshness and elegance. This has tons of peach character with hints of lemon-lime, a purity of fruit with an excellent acidity and mouthfeel. Amazing value and a perfect wine to enjoy with an aperitif. Highly recommed!
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.