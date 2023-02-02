Local band Midnight Miles releases debut album

jennifer cox
FYi
When singer Ryan Setton and drummer Justin Wiley got together 10 years ago to play the Montreal the bar scene, they had no idea what a journey they’d go on for the next decade. It would be one with twists and turns, from well-received gigs and recording an EP to enduring the challenges of a pandemic.
It began simply enough: “We were playing pubs, and it’s a different scene. We were playing covers to entertain people all night long,” Setton, a Côte-Saint-Luc native, said during a recent phone interview. “It’s really like a job — you get there, set up, and do three sets until 2:30 a.m. You need to keep learning new songs and keep the material fresh. We did that for many years.”
The musicians started working on original music and once the pandemic had arrived, Setton and Wiley set their sights on a new project. They reached out to other musicians to form a band called Midnight Miles and contacted both people they either knew or who knew about them. “We really took our time in deciding who we wanted to fill those positions,” Setton explained. “It wasn’t just about technical ability, but also personal chemistry and personality. When you’re creating something or working with people creatively, it’s like a true relationship.”
Setton, who is the principal songwriter, was also writing new material, much of which they have recorded and are playing now. “I’m always writing new material. We were busy building on one another and getting this repertoire going, and we finally started playing together physically when we were legally allowed to,” he said.
Midnight Miles did a handful of shows in the summer of 2021 and then went into recording mode for the remainder of the year. They resurfaced on the live stage last summer doing a few shows here and there in and around Montreal. The response was incredibly well-received thanks to the international experience the bandmates had garnered over the years.
“Everyone that’s in Midnight Miles also play in other bands, and all of them have played pretty much all over the world at some point so they are really seasoned players,” Setton said. “So, the drummer and I are extremely blessed to be playing with real pros. It seems as though we come out of nowhere and we’re really into what we’re doing, and people are taken aback. They ask us things like, ‘How long have you been together?’ and we feel this is definitely a good sign.”
The band is comprised of both Setton and Wiley as well as Shaun Ryan on bass guitar along with Paul Lucyk and Peter Grant, who both play guitar and do back-up vocals.
Throughout that time of performing, they were regularly in the studio as well, recording their debut EP, Steal Away. “We’d been mixing the record and getting the songs ready to the point of where we were happy with the sound and vibe,” Setton said. “Once it’s recorded there are still a lot of things that need to be adjusted.”
Another great aspect of the band is that Justin Wiley, the drummer, is also a professional sound engineer, which had a big impact on the final outcome of the EP. “All of our songs are self-produced and recorded ourselves. It allows the music to have the quality it does because our drummer has a home studio,” Setton explained. “We’ve really dotted our i’s and crossed our t’s. It’s been a really fun project all in all.”
Their debut single, Coming On, was released on January 19 on all major online platforms, and the release was celebrated with a show at Montreal’s Petit Campus. Midnight Miles will be performing more shows in the coming year, with a stop at Le Verre Bouteille on March 19 to celebrate the release of their EP.
Setton said of Midnight Miles’ future: “If I were to narrow down our focus as of late, it’d be that we’re pretty unfazed by what other bands are up to these days. That said, we’re just making music from the heart that speaks to us and hopefully to others as well.”
For more information and to sample some of their music, visit www.midnightmilesband.com
