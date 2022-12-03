Local Authors: Gina Roitman’s ‘Don’t Ask’ is a literary thriller with Holocaust theme

MIKE COHEN
Gina Roitman is an award-winning writer, biographer, and writing coach. Her written works include a short story collection, Tell Me a Story, Tell Me the Truth, and the biography, Midway to China and Beyond. Her latest work is a literary thriller, the novel called Don’t Ask.
It is not often that I read a book in one day. However, once I started the first few pages of Don’t Ask, I could not put it down. In fact it was hard for me to get around the fact this was fiction. Montreal and its neighbourhoods are well represented. We learn real facts about the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Outremont High School, Sam Borenstein’s paintings, the Hotel Bonaventure and more.
The storyline revolves around a character named Hannah Baran. On the day her mother Rokhl disappeared, Hannah read the last note she would leave her. It said, ”I am not her.” It is set in the 1980s. At the beginning you will see a glossary of Jewish and Yiddish words and sayings.
Hannah, 45, is a successful Montreal real estate broker with a highly lucrative client who, like her parents, is a Holocaust survivor. One day, she arrives late to bring her mother to a doctor’s appointment, but Rokhl is gone, leaving behind a mystifying note. Throughout Hannah’s life, Rokhl’s notes have been all the guidance she receives from a laconic, distant mother, a foil to Hannah’s voluble father who rescued Rokhl from Auschwitz.
One night, Hannah announces that she must travel to Germany on business, Rokhl threatens that if Hannah goes it would be over her dead body. Three days later, Hannah finds her missing mother in the morgue. Left behind is a confessional letter—the story of Rokhl’s life filled with loss, betrayal, and guilt.
Hanna’s business trip to Germany comes about when a real estate magnate from that country makes a pitch to buy a client’s land in the Laurentian Mountains. He sends one of his agents to start the discussion. That leads to love affair for Hannah. There are so many twists and turns during her trip to Germany.
“I wrote this book over a period of 14 years,” Roitman says.
Roitman was born in Germany to two Holocaust survivors, living at the Pocking-Waldstadt Displaced Persons Camp prior to emigrating to Canada while she was still a child. She makes it clear that the characters in Don’t Ask, as well as the storyline, is completely made up. “My husband is German,” she said, “but he is not the character in the book either and I am not Hanna.”
In fact, Roitman said that her mom was the complete opposite of Rokhl. “She would never stop telling me her stories about the Holocaust,” she said.
I told Roitman that when I finished the book, it had me wanting to learn more about Hanna’s journey. Did her romance with the German man in her life continue? How did she move on after learning the entire truth of her mother?
“I am a very slow writer,” Roitman laughed. “At the moment I am working on another novel, so I don’t think a sequel will happen.”
What about a movie based on the story?
“I would love that,” said Roitman. “It is being pitched, so who knows?”
The book is selling all over the world and may be printed in German.
You can purchase Don’t Ask at major bookstores or on Amazon: https://www.amazon.ca/Dont-Ask-Gina-Roitman/dp/177183711X
