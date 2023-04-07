MIKE COHEN
FYi
Peter Ford is a noted photographer who spent 10 years living in Montreal. In 2020 he relocated to Walsall, a market town and administrative centre in the West Midlands County of his native England, nine miles north-west of Birmingham.
As a British diplomat, Ford had the pleasure of living and working in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv in the late 1990s. “I made many Ukrainian friends,” he said. “Along with many of my countrymen, I am devastated by the Russian invasion. I felt I had to do something.”
While Ford lived in Kyiv he also took pictures of daily life, including people, football, celebrations, protests and many more subjects. So, after talking with several renowned photographers, he decided to publish a non-profit, 220-page photo book of Ukrainian life in the 1990s which was released via Amazon on March 3.
Kyiv — Moments in Time portrays the captivating rhythms of everyday life in Kyiv, covering areas such as politics and protests, fashion, people, musicians, celebrations and architecture.
Ford also freelanced for the Associated Press in Kyiv and the chief photographer, Efrem Lukatsky, is a very good friend and he wrote the forward to the book. All proceeds will go towards the Rotary Club of Walsall’s Ukrainian Aid Charity that drives medical supplies into Ukraine from Poland.
“I was so welcomed by these loving people, I would walk around Besarabsky Market in Kyiv and the people were just so amazing and thriving, it is truly an amazing place,” Ford says. “These are people who were on the back foot of communism and they were so liberal, there were men performing in ballet formations, peaceful protests, music in the streets, these people loved their freedom, which is all stuff they couldn’t do today. The subjects of these photos are all regular people like you and me doing very normal things, like playing chess, giving blessings, ice fishing, ballet; just people loving life. I really wanted to capture the richness of the place, the way that you could walk around Kyiv and Ukraine and just experience the musicians, the performances and the people.”
How does Ford feel watching such a beautiful country being destroyed? “Devastated, then bewilderment, then anger is the best way he can describe it,” he says.
Ford remains in touch with his friends Lukatsky and Iryna, a model who appears in several photographs. “Thankfully they are alive, but in a living hell,” he says, Ford was in the diplomatic service for just under 27 years. He served in eight different countries. “I specialized in management and consular work,” he says. “I basically, towards the end of my career abroad, ran embassies. For the last two years, before I took early retirement in 2010 and went to live in Montreal for 10 years, I was the Foreign Office’s chief photographer. I ran a section of four, two video editors and another photographer. I photographed ministers, heads of state, staff, and meetings.”
You can see some of Ford’s work here: www.fordography.com/fco
The book is available on Amazon, Librairie Clio in Pointe Claire, and for loan for members of the Eleanor London Côte Saint-Luc Public Library.
LEONARD COHEN BOOKS: Michael Posner is an award-winning writer, playwright, journalist, and the author of seven books. These include three volumes on Leonard Cohen, the Mordecai Richler biography called The Last Honest Man, and the Anne Murray biography called All of Me. The latter two were national bestsellers. He was Washington bureau chief for Maclean’s Magazine, and later served as its national, foreign, and assistant managing editor. He was also managing editor of The Financial Times of Canada for three years. He later spent 16 years as a senior writer with The Globe and Mail.
“Poet, novelist, singer-songwriter, artist, prophet, icon — there has never been a figure like Leonard Cohen,” writes Posner. “He was a true giant in contemporary western culture, entertaining and inspiring people everywhere with his work. From his groundbreaking and bestselling novels, The Favourite Game and Beautiful Losers, to timeless songs such as Suzanne, Dance Me to the End of Love and Hallelujah. Cohen is a cherished artist. His death in 2016 was felt around the world by the many fans and followers who would miss his warmth, humour, intellect, and piercing insights.”
Posner said he did not personally know Montreal native Cohen. However, before he proceeded to write the books, he did have some interaction with the legend via e-mail. He asked Cohen if he could participate in the project and he declined.
These books are oral biographies, which means that while the author includes a few paragraphs for context, the majority of the material is told through the voices of other people — and a few quotes from old Cohen interviews that Posner received permission to use.
“It was more a journalistic exercise than fandom,” Posner said of the books. “Though I certainly think he’s in the pantheon of great lyricists. and has produced a dozen great songs at least, I had done a similar book on Mordecai Richler and thought Leonard would lend himself to that oral history treatment. I’d read the other biographies of him, and was pretty sure they were incomplete, though good in their own ways. Once I began interviewing, in 2017, I was even more confident that there was more to bring to light. The other books are more hagiographic.”
The third volume is out from Simon and Schuster. Go to www.michaelposner.com.
LE HOCKEY RINK: A wonderful new hockey book set in Verdun, Le Hockey Rink, is now available. Author and photographer Karen Birdgenaw brings a true story from Verdun to life with words and magnificent illustrations. “The book is indeed based on a true story about community, hockey, kids, and having a goal and a dream. It is about neighbours building a hockey rink on Osborne Street in Verdun. After sifting through all of the illustrations, it is wonderful to see the true-life photos of the real people who made it happen.”
A formal launch was held recently at the Dawson Boys and Girls Club. The program raised $1,000 for their children’s program. Local Verdun and LaSalle businesses donated to the raffles. Birdgenaw’s sister’s cakes, Aunty Kimmy’s Kakes, donated as well. Verdun native and former NHL tough guy Jimmy Mann was on hand signing autographs, shaking hands and talking with the crowd about his career. Actor Richard Jutras did three readings of the book throughout the day. Former Montreal Alouette Glenn Keeble was on hand.
“There have been many accolades about the book,” Birdgenaw said. “I donated five books to Riverview School, five to Verdun Elementary School and three to Libraie Toujours Emsemble. One of my blown up prints from the book will be framed and donated to the Borough Hall of Verdun and Sterling Downey read an excerpt at a Verdun borough council meeting.” Info: https://www.lehockeyrink.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.