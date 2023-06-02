MIKE COHEN
Liz MacRae’s first children’s book, Lizzie and the Man in the Moon, was launched in the spring and she has a book signing on June 17 at Librairie Clio Bookstore in Plaza Pointe Claire (261 St-Jean Boulevard) from 10 am to 2 pm.
“People are excited and happy and are ordering the book, and the comments from them are very positive,” MacRae told me. “It’s fun! It has also garnered interest from friends as far away as Australia, Scotland, Liverpool, Jerusalem and, of course Canada, and many friends in the States.”
MacRae is a Montrealer, originally from the South Shore, (Beloeil), but has been a West Islander since her 30s. She presently lives in Beaconsfield and her illustrator, Kim Rumbolt, is from Baie d’Urfe. “We have had lots of fun over the past year with the illustrations and book design, under the watchful eyes of Ninja, Kim’s family’s pet turtle,” she said. “I wrote the story draft in about 15 minutes, one hot August night a few years ago, after getting home from a walk in my neighbourhood and sitting on a bench in a local soccer field. I tweaked the story a bit as the book was taking shape. It’s a children’s bedtime book, a sweet interaction between Lizzie and the Man in the Moon, that also has a message for the adults. It’s about listening and loving and caring for each other, and having balance, as opposed to being busy all the time. Kim’s illustrations are so beautiful. I am also hoping to find a way to turn it into a short animated film.”
MacRae’s book sees the character Lizzie meet the Man in the Moon and he shares with her his secret to a beautiful life. Their conversation is a gentle, sweet, special moment in time and they quickly become true friends. There is a profound message as well for the adult reading to the child, about the importance of striving for balance and thoughtfulness, and responding as opposed to reacting to life’s situations. Most importantly, the book’s message is to be loving and kind to everyone, as we are all on this planet together.
MacRae is an ACTRA Award-winning actress and a philanthropist, having raised a large sum of money for The Kidney Foundation of Canada to honour her late mother. She donates to other charities and causes as well.
Rumbolt is a published illustrator, art director and a mother of three. She enjoys her book club meetings, nature walks, baking, and she is also a massage therapist. Rumbolt and her husband and grown family live in the West Island as well.
The book is geared towards children aged four and above. It is available at Librairie Bonder Bookstore (52 Westminster Avenue North) in Montreal West, Livres Babar Books (46 Ste. Anne Avenue) in Pointe Claire, Librairie Clio Bookstore, (Plaza Pointe Claire) and at www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.
MAIS OUI MARC DENIS: Kirkland resident Marc “Mais Oui” Denis was a household name among English and French radio listeners and TV viewers for decades. Now he is sharing his many anecdotes and brushes with greatness in the new book Mais Oui Tell You Some Stories? Famous Faces, Notable Places: A Radio Guy’s Top 30 Career Recollections. The book is published in English and French. Marc goes down memory lane with us. I could not put this book down, having always been a huge fan of “Mais Oui.”
The book features Denis’s top 30 career recollections. It is a fun-filled 300-page new release chronicling his decades of adventures in broadcasting, life and career tales, meets and greets with household name artists as well as interviews, photo ops, professional collaborations or just plain crazy encounters with the likes of Paul McCartney, Gloria Estefan, Robert Charlebois, Frankie Valli, Burton Cummings, Phil and Don Everly, Céline Dion, Frank Zappa, Boy George, Michel Pagliaro and many more, with a full colour scrapbook within.
Denis has also written this same book of nutty adventures en français, available under the title of On Jase, Mais Oui?
The book is available at www.marcdenis.com, amazon.ca, and some Renaud-Bray stores.
I was pleased to have a visit from Denis at my office and later a more elaborate video interview which you can see on our ON AIR section on our website.
SHEILA KUSSNER’S STORY: Repairing The World: Sheila Kussner and the Power of Empathy is the story of the unstoppable Sheila Kussner. Renowned in her native Montreal as a fundraiser extraordinaire, the champion of cancer treatment and care is still going strong at 90 years young to secure the financial future of her best-known achievement, Hope & Cope, a pioneering, peer-based support service for cancer patients. She has also raised tens of millions of dollars to create the oncology department of McGill University. But as this biography explores, fundraising only scratches the surface of the character and deeds of this remarkable figure.
“Sheila symbolizes and epitomizes empathy in the very best sense of the word,” said former Governor General David Johnston. “She has perfected and persisted in that empathy, in all sorts of adversity and challenges over the decades.”
Author Douglas Hunter is a writer and artist who lives in Port McNicoll, Ontario. He is the author or co-author of more than 20 books with leading publishers in Canada and the United States. He has been a winner of and finalist for the National Business Book Award, and a finalist for the Writers’ Trust Non-Fiction Prize and the Governor General’s Literary Award (non-fiction). He holds a PhD in history from York University and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Waterloo.
I read the book from cover to cover. It truly shows what a remarkable woman Sheila Kussner is. She was 14 years old when diagnosed with a malignant growing bone tumour at the base of her left femur (osteosarcoma), which if left untreated would have killed her. The only possible treatment was amputation. Naturally, she was devastated and did not want to go through with the surgery. Ultimately, of course, she did so. With the support of friends and family, she proceeded. She incurred a lot of ignorance. Some kids did not want to sit with her at school, fearing that her cancer might be contagious. Dating became problematic. At a party a boy seemed interested in her until someone said, “That is Sheila Golden. She’s an amputee.”
It was wonderful to read the love story with her husband Marvyn, who passed away in 2013. Kussner was a counsellor trainee at Camp Hiawatha at the age of 17 when Marvyn arrived in the company of the owner’s son. He saw Sheila and was immediately smitten.
“Is she seeing anbody?” Marvyn asked.
“Marvyn,” he was told. “Don’t be silly. She’s an amputee.”
“I don’t care if she is an amputee,” Marvyn responded. “She’s gorgeous.”
The couple married and had two daughters. It was Marvyn’s bout with cancer that inspired Kussner to create Hope and Cope.
In 1981, Kussner founded Hope & Cope. The Centre’s innovative psychosocial support program is designed to meet the complex emotional and practical needs of cancer patients and their caregivers at every stage — from diagnosis through treatment, wellness, recovery, recurrence, and when necessary, palliative care and bereavement.
Kussner passionately believes that under the guidance of professionals, volunteers with experience of cancer can provide credible support to fellow cancer patients. Her vision for Hope & Cope has been emulated in similar centres across Canada and around the world due to its innovative psychosocial support program.
Kussner has been recognized time and time again for her pioneering work, including being named an Officer of the Order of Canada, an Officer of the Order of Quebec, and Governor Emerita of McGill University, which also awarded her an LL.D. degree (honora causa).
In 1995, the Jewish General Hospital presented her with its highest honour, the Distinguished Service Award, while in November 2010, she received an honourary doctorate from the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Montreal, which attests to her broad influence in healthcare. In 2013, the JGH Foundation appointed Kussner as Director Emeritus in honour of her unique contribution to the Foundation and its mission. She has received many other honours and tributes. These include, to name a few, the Robert Fisher Fellowship Award (Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City), the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award (Association of Fundraising Professionals – Québec section).
Kussner’s mission in life right now is to ensure her beloved Hope and Cope remains strong for years to come.
