As Montrealers and residents of its now demerged suburbs, we all appreciate the institutions that serve us and the places we visit in our respective municipalities and boroughs.
But what is lesser known is the history of some of the places we routinely visit or pass by while walking, bicycling or driving. We now point out some of those to you:
Did you know that:
• While the area around Montreal West town hall is known today for its heavy traffic around the railway track, Montreal West’s website (montreal-west.ca) points out that “during the War of 1812, an American army, with the invasion of Montreal as its objective, was repulsed at the Battle of Châteauguay in 1813. In preparation for the possible invasion, the high ground near Avon Road was fortified. A lookout post was built on what is now Easton Avenue and trenches were dug between Campbell and Fenwick Avenues.”
• The Blue Bonnets raceway used to be in Montreal West. “The Grand Trunk Railway tracks were laid in 1855 at the south edge of town while the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks went in 1886,” the town’s website says. “The installation of the CPR tracks split the Montreal West location of the Blue Bonnets race track in two and forced it to move to the north east, near its present location (Hippodrome de Montréal).” And now that racetrack is completely gone, making way for a housing development.
• The streets in District 8 in Côte St. Luc are named for important historical figures, such as astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong, classical music icons Mozart, Chopin and Beethoven, Canadian author Stephen Leacock and many others. Maybe CSL should create a location-based app, so that people walking in the area can hear or read the story behind about those honoured by the city. Kind of like the audio tracks one hears in a museum.
• 8100 Côte St. Luc Road is now the headquarters of Côte St. Luc’s highly acclaimed volunteer Emergency Medical Services, but it also has a storied history. As CSL library director Janine West and the CSL Historical Society point out, “8100 Côte Saint-Luc Road was the home of Pierre Lemieux, the second mayor of Côte St. Luc, mayor from 1905 to 1909 and from 1912 to 1938. He resigned due to poor health and died in 1941. The house was built in 1927 and was sold to the village of Côte Saint-Luc by his son, Leopold Lemieux in 1946.
“It was used as the city hall until 1964, when it moved to the Ecole PXI building at 594 Westminster, corner Côte Saint-Luc Road,” she added. “The Lemieux family owned and farmed this land, which bordered Westluke and Wolseley and ran north to south almost to the CPR tracks on both sides since the mid-1700s.”
• Today, St. Patrick Square in Côte St. Luc is well-known in the community as an apartment complex that first opened in 1979. But as West pointed out to us in an e-mail, the corner of Côte St. Luc Road and King Edward was previously the site of the Sulpician Church, built by the Sulpicians in 1845. “The first mass was celebrated in 1848,” she informed us. “It was then used as a school beginning in the early 1900s. The first council meetings were also held here from 1903.
“The church was sold in 1927 to Henri Leger, who first converted it to a home for his ever growing family and then converted the front to a general store which also included CSL’s first and only two gas pumps. Mr. Leger sold the building in 1964. It was soon demolished and the Central Morgage and Housing Corporation bought the land and leased it to the Saint-Patrick’s Society... to build a retirement home.”
• Hampstead’s town hall on Queen Mary was used for council meetings until the municipal mergers took effect in 2002, and post-demerger meetings now take place at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park, a move I support because of the old building’s poor acoustics for recording meetings. But the Queen Mary building also has quite the history.
According to the town’s website (hampstead.qc.ca), the town hall, in the midst of the “Garden City” as it was being developed, was “built in 1916 by James Alexander Baillie, a real estate developer, who purchased land in the newly incorporated Town of Hampstead. The home was built as a wedding gift for his son, James Austin Baillie, who served as Mayor from 1924 to 1927, and 1930 to 1931. It has the distinction of being one of the first houses ever built in Hampstead. In 1942, James Austin Baillie donated his home to the town, and it has been the seat of Hampstead’s municipal government ever since.”
