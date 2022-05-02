Quebec film and media star Marina Orsini and two-time Canadian Olympic diving medalist Alexandre Despatie will serve as the honourary patrons for the Jewish General Hospital’s (JGH) Segal Cancer Centre marquee event Le Week-end pour combattre le cancer, scheduled for Aug. 20 and 21.
Thousands of Quebecers will run, walk, bike, and donate to the cause, making their way along scenic routes in the Vaudreuil-Dorion area. A variety of routes are available for all fitness levels and ages: cycling on Aug. 20 (53, 81, 103 or 150 km); walking or running on Aug. 21 (6.5, 9.5 or 15 km)
Over the past 13 years, participants, supporters, and sponsors have raised more than $60 million through this event. This year’s objective is $2.75 million. Funds will directly benefit the JGH's clinicians and researchers whose mission is to beat cancer and save lives.
In an interview for Suburban On Air, Orsini and Despatie both shared their excitement for the event.
From playing the role of Suzie in the iconic French-language television series Lance et Compte, Émilie in Les filles de Caleb, and Lucille Teasdale in the TV movie Dr. Lucille, Orsini's 40-year career spans countless remarkable roles. Most recently she played Anémone in the series Une autre histoire on Radio-Canada, based on the story by Chantal Cadieux, which wrapped this April. A Member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Quebec, she has been decorated with numerous awards for acting and presently hosts the program 5 chefs dans ma cuisine on Radio-Canada.
“For nearly five years my mom was surrounded by a dedicated team at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal with the best care,” Orsini said. “We embarked on the biggest journey of our lives accompanied by such exceptional people.”
Despatie is among the most decorated athletes in Canadian history. He won 11 Commonwealth Games medals, including nine gold medals and seven Pan Am Games medals, including four gold. In 2018, he was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. Despatie is also an accomplished broadcaster, including participating in coverage of the Olympics, and as co-host of Breakfast Television on CityTV.
“Perseverance has been key to my success as an athlete, thanks to the support of those around me,” he said. “As an Honorary Patron, I want to help ensure patients and their families have the support they need to persevere together.”
Over the years, more than 50,000 riders, runners, and walkers have put on their fitness gear to be part of Le Week-end pour combattre le cancer.
“The engagement by Le Week-end participants makes a true impact, allowing us to make research findings that impact patient care immediately, and which may directly impact countless lives in the future,” said JGH Surgical Oncologist and Researcher Dr. Mark Basik. “As we pursue our mission to beat cancer, research, patient care, and family services need to grow stronger so all can enjoy a brighter future.”
Dr. Nathalie Johnson, hematologist and researcher at the JGH, notes that funds raised from Le Week-end are used to support important research at the Segal Cancer Centre that has a direct impact on patient care.
“In fact, the money raised by my team last year was used to support two studies, one on the efficacy of COVID vaccines in lymphoma patients; and the other to study the effects of an exercise program to improve quality of life in patients completing chemotherapy,” she explained. “These would not have been possible without the generosity of our race participants and their supporters.”
Over the coming weeks, organizers of Le Week-end will share a series of online videos to help participants stay on track as the event approaches, including: useful tips on training; helpful nutritional guidance; fundraising updates; and reasons to support the cause.
“Each year, support from Le Week-end donors has allowed the Jewish General Hospital to provide world-class excellence in its delivery of exceptional care for all without exception,” says JGH Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Bram Freedman. “By raising money through their networks, participants in Le Week-end help support the Segal Cancer Centre, which leads the way in accompanying patients and families in their fight against cancer.”
For more details go to https://www.jghfoundation.org/
