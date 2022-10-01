Launch of Optimista series to inspire hope

JOEL CEAUSU FYi
The long-awaited Optimista launch party kicked off on Thursday night, Sept. 15 in Verdun. A unique series of multidisciplinary cultural experiences, the project seeks to inspire and encourage hope through a celebration of the spirit over four themed nights spanning late 2022 to early 2023.
Optimista is a one-of-a-kind cinéconference program that presents personal journeys and life stories that overcome odds, highlighting the capacity to find inner strength and hope. The dynamic conferences are filled with positive messages using documentary films as thematic foundations for a celebration of various artistic disciplines, and engaging discussions, all in an intimate gathering. Each evening includes performing artists (song or dance), exhibitions, and keynote speakers addressing the chosen theme (Courage, Compassion, Love and Community) and how it relates to their life’s work and personal experiences.
Speakers range from the protagonist of the BAFTA-winning film The Black Cop and an exiled Afghan author to stirring poetry readings and Oscar-winning films, and from evocative dance performances to canvasses, sculpture and giant photographic portraits.
The launch party at Quai 5160 featured visual artist Annabelle Fouquet’s moving Les Dépaysements, Haitian-Canadian sisters Bel and Quinn’s blend of world music, soul, jazz and funk, and the evening was capped with a live DJ set by Webbed Feet crew and special guest Sugarface Belfo.
Staged by Montreal non-profit collective Yellow Pad Sessions, Optimista was conceived from a response to the pandemic, said co-founder and executive director Grace Sebeh Byrne. “Complex feelings of hopelessness, isolation, and pessimism in the last few years have permeated our societies across all ages and socio-cultural-economic strata,” she said, and a desire to counter that with a powerful tool, art, naturally seemed like their next focus. “Aligning a vision, a passion for art, a group of like-minded, hard-working cultural workers and artists, and voila: Optimista.”
Catch Courage on October 15: For more information and schedule visit www.optimistamtl.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.