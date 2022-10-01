Disney On Ice is back and bigger than ever with the Disney On Ice Presents Let’s Celebrate! show, and there will be nine fun-filled performances from October 6-10 at Place Bell in Laval.
In this show, the Mouse-ter of Ceremonies himself, Mickey Mouse, and the whole Disney gang will be part of a massive parade of more than 50 beloved characters that include fan-favourites such as Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and an ensemble of Disney princesses like Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s movie Frozen will also come to life with beloved stars Anna, Elsa, and the always hilarious Olaf as they search for true love, which is, really, the greatest magic of all.
Additionally, there will be performances centred around the Disney/Pixar flick Finding Dory, along with Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.
For this one-of-a-kind Disney On Ice show, there will be a total of 14 classic and modern stories that are acted out by an international team of award-winning figure skaters. Visitors will marvel at the high-energy and intricate choreography, flashy costumes, and the breathtaking set that is constantly transforming and rearranging. Audiences will also be invited to get in on the fun with interactive portions of the show. There will be 30 songs performed in all, with tried-and-true hits like “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata.”
It all kicks off with an exciting opening number that salutes the original OGs of Disney, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, as the regular hosts of Disney On Ice, where they demonstrate the true legacy of Disney and their Disney On Ice shows.
This year, Disney On Ice is celebrating its 40th anniversary. For more than four decades, the show has welcomed hundreds of families into their magical world where both kids and kids at heart delight in seeing and interacting with their favourite Disney characters live and in-person.
Performances will be given in both French and English.
Family-friendly ticket pricing is
available, and all tickets
can be purchased online at DisneyOnIce.com
