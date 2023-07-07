John Abbott College student Kevin He awarded Canada’s largest undergraduate scholarship

Jennifer Cox
FYi
Kevin He from Montreal is a recent Arts and Science graduate from John Abbott College, and he has been selected to receive the largest STEM scholarship in the country: $120,000 as part of the Schulich Leader Scholarship in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). He will use the funds to pursue software engineering at McGill University.
Born in Montreal, from a young age academics and extracurriculars were important to He’s parents. They wanted their son to go to a more competitive elementary school that required a placement test to get in, and going there really helped him, he said. “If I had not changed to a harder school I wouldn’t have this dedication that was fostered throughout my life.” He attended College Jean-de-Brebeuf for high school, which “instilled a sense of responsibility. And because everyone there is really smart and very dedicated to their studies, it positively influenced me and I aspired to be like my peers and become the best version of myself.”
At John-Abbott College, He said he really honed his third language, English, after mastering both Mandarin and French. “It also helped me cultivate new connections. Being in the West Island where it is all English was really different and helped me see things from another perspective.”
He wanted to continue his education at one of two universities, and because he was struggling with the decision, he sought out the advice of an advisor at college. She offered many suggestions, including the idea that he consider applying for a scholarship, and that’s when he discovered the Schulich Leader Scholarship. A number of scholarships are dispersed under this umbrella: 50 engineering scholarships valued at $120,000 each and 50 science, technology or math scholarships valued at $100,000 each. The amounts of these scholarships increased this year in order to reflect the rising cost of living in Canada. “My parents have a lot of overall expenses, and they paid for many of my extracurriculars,” He said.
He has been studying piano for more than 10 years, he is active with the Cadet Program, and he is an athlete, participating in a wide range of sports. Also, private school over the years had cost his parents a substantial amount of money. “These expenses really added up over the years,” He said. “It’s great to receive this scholarship so that my university tuition is paid for and my parents can focus on their expenses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.