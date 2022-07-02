Jardin Royalmount has big plans for the summer season

Jennifer Cox
FYi
Two summers ago, at the height of the first waves of the pandemic, families were struggling to find a place to make summer memories in a safe way. That’s when Lorne Levitt and Adam Bultz introduced the city to Royalmount Drive-In, an outdoor venue offering an authentic drive-in movie experience as well as a venue for corporate and charitable events. “When we built the drive-in, we also hosted 110 events in 18 weeks, which was really a give-back to the public,” Levitt explained.
These included concerts and fundraisers, and last summer, the venue changed locations and was reinvented as the Jardin Royalmount. “That was the objective going into the Jardin: we had the same idea to host weddings, galas, and other corporate events. This year, we’re seeing companies coming back in full force wanting to get employees back together. It’s become a real need to have these outdoor events.”
Last year the team organized pop-up parties with special themes, like Y2K and ‘90s events, in an effort to target a demographic that didn’t necessarily go to clubs but wanted to have a good time, dance, and socialize.
“This year we went with a different angle and a community give-back approach, and we’re doing events for different foundations and organizations,” he added. “We want to invite benefactors and sponsors to come to a fun family night.”
One of the credits to their success is pivoting their business plan throughout the various phases of the pandemic to help guests feel safe and comfortable with changing protocol.
“Both being producers, we realized coming out of the drive-in that it wasn’t going to go back to a ‘normal pre-pandemic world’ overnight,” Bultz said. “We came from our own experience to create something that would allow for versatility and answer the needs of the current and post-pandemic events. We looked for a venue close to mid-town where we could construct an outdoor convertible site that could be used for weddings, corporate events, and public events, and that could be an answer to the question: how do I host my event in a post-pandemic world while still keeping my guests feeling safe? So, we did a hybrid venue in an outdoor and indoor way. We knew that people had a comfort level and we answered that. It allowed us to host 89 events last year because of the outdoor format.”
A big part of their overall mandate was to serve the community in a positive way.
“We feel very strongly about the community aspect of Montreal, and we wanted to be able to own a venue that can accommodate family gatherings like weddings but also allows for more municipal ones,” Bultz explained. “We are great tenants to the Town of Mount Royal and other local charities who might not otherwise put on events. We want to be part of that process and not just an event hall. We work with them to make sure they’re as successful as possible.”
There’s a full slate of events scheduled for the summer, including a throwback party with club Dome Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.