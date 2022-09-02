JENNIFER COX
FYi
For generations, the Becker family has hosted a huge pickle-making party with family and friends using a coveted recipe that goes back decades. Around the same time every year, Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s Stuart Becker goes to great lengths to set up jars, tables, chairs, and other pickle-making supplies to churn out as many as 100 gallons of crunchy, garlicky pickles each summer. “My great grandfather brought the recipe from Poland in the early 1930s, and then my grandfather tweaked it and made it to the point of where they became really kosher dills,” Becker explained.
One thing that sets their family pickles apart is that they aren’t made with a common pickling ingredient: vinegar. “These pickles are all about the salt, garlic, and spices.” And while many pickle-makers decades ago prepared their pickles in barrels, Becker’s grandfather used a baby wading pool. “To this day, we use a baby pool propped up on top of milk crates, and everyone sits around it to rinse them and put them into plastic buckets and then jars.”
The recipe is also top-secret, so much so that Becker admitted even he doesn’t know the precise ingredients. “To this day, I do not know the actual mix of spices,” he said. “I know the quantities of what goes into everything, and I have tweaked it to make sure it’s streamlined, but that family recipe is under my dad’s lock and key.”
The pickles they made were done so by the gallon, and prior to COVID, they made as many as 70-100 gallons per year – 60 per cent were for personal use and, because it had grown so exponentially through family and friends over the years, the rest was reserved for family and friends who needed to get their pickle fix. “Before COVID we had a huge crowd making pickles – everybody and their cousin would come and assist to see what it was all about,” Becker said. “Then, over COVID, we didn’t stop making them, but we didn’t invite as many people and only made around 30-40 gallons just for us. But we still had people who wanted to come by and pick up jars. People came to really expect and want to enjoy their pickles in August when that time of the year would come around.”
This year, production was ramped up, once again, and Becker set up all the pickle party supplies he now keeps at his house in his pickle shed: jars, folding tables and chairs, etc. Friends and family were excited to participate in this time-honoured tradition. “We always do it around the same weekend because that’s when the smaller cucumbers tend to come out,” Becker said. His wife and her family get involved too, as do their two kids, ages 9 and 6. “In 44 years, we’ve barely had any rainy days. It just doesn’t rain on pickle day!
“We also find West Island farmers to get our cucumbers,” he continued. “We negotiate with local farmers and take pride in supporting local businesses.”
Visitors to the pickle-making party bring muffins, doughnuts, drinks, and other snacks, and they’ll order pizza lunch for everyone to enjoy while pickling. “It’s basically just a backyard get-together where people are voluntarily helping us make our pickles,” Becker said. “But what it really is, it’s a great excuse to keep family traditions alive. It’s something to look forward to every year. Come hell or high water, we are always going to make the pickles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.