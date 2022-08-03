Les Alpagas de la Petite Côte, an Alpaca farm in Saint-Lazare, is offering yoga lessons and farm tours once again this summer.
This interactive experience is unique to the farm, which also sells quality alpaca products at its local boutique. Participants can do an entire yoga session surrounded by alpacas as well as feed and interact with the animals.
“It’s always nice to combine the sweet nature of animals, children and people who visit the farm, and see it all come together,” farm manager Rachel Blakey told The Suburban.
The owner of the farm has been raising alpacas for 13 years and only began to accept visitors two years ago when Blakey joined the farm and introduced the concept of alpaca yoga. Blakey says there were some challenges to overcome since the business began attracting people during the pandemic. Classes were smaller in the beginning but as health restrictions eased in the province, the farm accepted more visitors.
“Families from across Canada that had not seen each other throughout the pandemic were meeting at the farm,” said Blakey. “I met people who were able to see their grandparents after two years because it was an outdoor activity. It’s been extremely rewarding.”
The farm will be hosting a charity event on July 29 in partnership with Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), an organization that seeks to create safer environments for abused children. Some bikers from the organization will be on site to offer additional information about the unique program. All the profits from the alpaca yoga sessions will be donated to the cause. This will be the farm’s first charity event with more scheduled in the fall.
