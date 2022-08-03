Inaugural Ballers one for the summer reading list

mark lidbetter
FYi
New York Times bestselling author Andrew Maraniss’ latest book is one to add to the summer reading list as it chronicles the first ever appearance of women’s basketball at the Olympics, which just so happened to have been at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. That American team included a roster of then-unknown players who would go on to become some of the most legendary figures in the history of basketball, including Pat Head, Nancy Lieberman, Ann Meyers, Lusia Harris, and coach Billie Moore.
Inaugural Ballers (Viking Books for Young Readers) focuses on the formation of the U.S. women’s basketball team and its arduous journey to reach the Olympics. It also shines a light on the positive ramifications that tournament had not just on women’s basketball but other women’s team sports in the years that followed.
What sparked Maraniss to pen Inaugural Ballers came during a tour for one of his other books.
“I was touring for my book Games of Deception,” said Maraniss. “That was about the first U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team in 1936. A girl in the audience asked, “What about the first women’s Olympic basketball team?” I started to look into that and realized people needed to know that story too.”
While listed for young readers, this book is an enjoyable read for all ages. For those of a certain age it will most certainly spark memories of the Montreal Olympics. This is accomplished through Maraniss’ ability to weave history, social issues, sports, and the personalities and places involved into a complete picture of the life and times on both sides of the border during the 1970s.
“In all my books I think it’s important to place the story into the context of the place and times which it existed,” Maraniss said. “It was important to show what the state was of women’s rights in Canada. Basketball was invented by a Canadian, James Naismith, so this was an important connection to make. It wasn’t just an American story, it was an international story.”
In 1976 there was no women’s World Cup; women’s soccer was not part of the Olympics. The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) came two decades later. Without women’s basketball making a successful debut, things could have been different.
“Historically, there had been a lot of resistance to women’s team sports, period,” he said. “Then once people got over that there was a resistance to sports that were ‘unfeminine’. Those Olympics really showcased the sport of basketball. That basketball tournament was the first women’s major team sport. I think all the sports that have grown in popularity since then owe a debt of gratitude to these women basketball players.”
Inaugural Ballers is a 352-page read and one doesn’t have to be a sports fan to enjoy it, given the socio-political blend in the story. History buffs will also enjoy it from the standpoint of topics like civil rights, Title IX, and the political climate of mid-seventies Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.