Jennifer Cox
FYi
After a busy December, the break between Christmas and into the New Year is a great time to recharge and have some lighthearted fun. Montreal is the perfect city for just that. Whether you love spending time in the outdoors or you want to explore some of the most popular attractions (or both!), here is a listing of local activities you and your family can take part in to make it a holiday season you won’t soon forget.
Go to the latest exhibit, Dinosaurs Around The World, at the Montreal Science Centre. There are more than 20 life-sized dinosaurs at the Science Centre in the Old Port that not only move but also make sounds, and your littles can even ride a giant Tyrannosaurus rex, Apatosaurus, and Mojoceratops. There are paleontologist tools to unearth fossils, a slide down the back of a Sauropod, and a real 67-million-year-old hadrosaur fossil that you can touch. Plus, there are other areas of the museum to explore, including taking in one of their new IMAX movies.
On until January 8 at the McCord Museum is the Enchanted Worlds exhibit. Visitors will not only get to see the iconic Ogilvy window, which was on display for more than seven decades, but also the interior Enchanted Village with an animated village of friendly critters and so much more to see. Admission is free for those 17 and under.
Take a day trip to Upper Canada Village and see one million lights at the Alight at Night Festival. The historic village is transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland, and it’s fun and magical for all ages. It runs until January 7. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance.
For those who love Maria and the whole Von Trapp family, The Sound Of Music is being performed at Theatre St-Denis with one show left on December 31. Get caught up in all the wonderful songs and take in this legendary story that will charm the whole family.
The Hudson Village Theatre is presenting Little Red Riding Hood Strikes Back! With shows until January 15 in both the daytime and evening, this merry performance has family-fun written all over it, with singing, dancing, silly jokes, and so much more.
The beautiful, refrigerated rink is open in the Old Port of Montreal. It’s open daily, with snacks and hot beverages and unparalleled views of the city skyline. Starting January 6 there will be DJ on Ice Fridays with different DJs spinning cool tunes and bringing lots of energy to the evenings. And on January 8 and running every Sunday there’s Family Sundays with different activities like face painting, broomball, mascots, inflatable games, and giant puppets. La Grande Roue is also running all winter. Stay cozy in their comfortable, heated capsules as you soar 200 feet into the air and take in the panoramic scenery.
Another amazing, refrigerated rink to check out with the family is the Esplanade Tranquille at the Quartier des Spectacles. Running until March 5 is Montreal’s 13th edition of Luminothérapie, an all-new interactive experience on the rink that is comprised of a series of six colourful installations including original video projections on Ste. Catherine St. and extending to Phillips Square. The theme is biodiversity.
And when the weather allows, spend some time at Beaver Lake, where you can skate, toboggan, hike, build a snowman, have a bite to eat, and enjoy the natural beauty of winter right on home turf.
