Tattoos aren’t about dark, dank tattoo shops with skeleton-clad wall hangings and head-banger music crackling over the speakers, while a grumpy inked-up bald guy gives you an anchor on your forearm. While those places do exist (for those who want tattoos in such a way), the art of tattooing has started to become more mainstream, with boutique-style storefronts where tattooing is taken very seriously and a lot of time and attention is being paid to each and every tattoo that is inked.
Steven Gehlsen is a tattoo artist who lives in Chateaugay and works at Adrenaline West in Pointe-Claire. He’s been married for 18 years, is a dad of three, and was as a full-time cargo handler at the airport for most of his life. Tattooing was something he did from a young age, learning through an apprenticeship and then practicing it part time until two years ago when he decided to start tattooing full time. “The owner of Adrenaline West, Chris, wanted a blue-collar vibe that I had because there were a lot of people like me coming in to get tattoos,” he explained in a recent Zoom interview. “When it comes to our team, we are all cut from the same cloth and are like second family. We show the humbleness of tattooing.”
Gehlsen’s days are busy, especially the mornings: he gets up early to help bring his kids to school and then goes into the tattoo shop before it opens to catch up on emails and work on drawings for upcoming tattoos. There’s tattooing during the day Tuesday to Saturday, and then dinner and family life in the evenings. “The ‘tattoo life’ is not usually having a family and a house – I was in the blue-collar struggle for most of my life and tattooing was a secondary job,” he explained. “But now, tattooing, apart from my wife and my kids, has given me a beautiful release in life. It’s something that is pure. You start a new page everyday, and I am really blessed to have it in my life.”
While tattooing is first and foremost about the art, for many tattoo artists like Gehlsen, it’s also about interacting and connecting with other people. “There’s a human side to everybody, and its not always about having a big head or making money – sometimes you need someone with a story to come in and calm you down and make you think about how lucky you are to be doing what you love to do,” he said. “I’ve tattooed for the better part of 20 years, and tattooing is a great industry for the stories. Every day we are learning.”
Tattoos have been growing in popularity steadily over the last few decades, however the clients and the tattoos have changed over time. Gehlsen said today his clientele is 80% women, and that a lot of tattoo subjects revolve around memorializing someone who has died. “Not everybody wants a skull or arm anchor tattoo, and not everybody gets a tattoo for show,” he said. “There are shops in the East End that have a dingy kind of setting and some people like that, but Adrenaline West is like a boutique that is comfortable to walk into. I’ll tattoo what people consider a West Island soccer mom who comes in with her kids. And then she’ll refer me to her cousin, and from there it just snowballs.”
While some may still be turned off by the idea of adorning their bodies in permanent ink, Gehlsen goes by the adage “if you don’t have anything nice to say…”, explaining, “This is our generation and it’s art to us. And if you don’t like it, don’t say anything about it. I have always done my own thing. I’ve always tried to be quiet in every-day life, to be patient and understanding. I want to show the human side of tattooing. Tattooing has always reminded me that everybody deserves a fair shake in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.