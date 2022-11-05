Joel Ceausu
FYi
Fancy some tapenade with mealworms? How about a shortbread with pecans, crickets and linden honey? Well, those are some of the yummy dishes that were on the menu at the Insectarium’s Entomo-miam kiosk located downtown in Le Central food court.
From November 2-5 the Insectarium organized a tasting of gourmet bites to learn all about entomophilic gastronomy in a relaxed atmosphere. Two billion people worldwide consume edible insects on a regular basis with more than 2,000 species of edible insects in the world serving as a sustainable food source.
The nutritional value of insects is characterized by a high content of proteins and essential amino acids and insects are a source of multiple vitamins and minerals, including B12 (Cobalamin), B2 (Riboflavin), B1 (Thiamine), calcium, zinc, iron and magnesium. Producing one kg of edible insects requires two kg of feed and only 13 liters of water compared to eight kg of feed and 13,500 liters of water to produce a one kg increase in cattle body weight. Raising mealworm generates one per cent of the GHGs produced by raising beef cattle.
Visitors discovered the benefits of eating insects, picked up recipes to try at home, and enjoyed free gourmet bites created by chef Daniel Vézina in collaboration with local producers. The event featured both local products and edible insects, dishes like berlingot candies with ant syrup and balsam fir, as well as almonds with grasshopper salt and lime are all sure to delight your tastebuds.
The Entomo-miam kiosk is “a perfect fit with our vision for the Insectarium to help bring about a society where insects are demystified and valued,” stated Insectarium director Maxim Larrivée in the release. “At Espace pour la vie, we consider our museums to be more than a destination — they are actors of societal transformation in their own right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.