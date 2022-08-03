beryl wajsman — EDITOR
FYi
The start of every August and every January we have a special theme issue. Sometimes the news compels the stories. During the pandemic we profiled frontline heroes. But there are times — particularly in the summer — when we have some time to relax and reflect. This is one such time and one such issue.
But it is more than that. This issue is a sampling of our online monthly magazine called FYI. This is what you can expect each month. It is our newest online release that compliments our web and App content as well as our videocasts.
Normally when we see FYI it’s the subject line of an email. Dry information we need passed on from third parties. But our FYI — online and in this issue — is information on people and activities and ideas that we need for our minds and our spirits. And that kind of FYI — that kind of information — we need to refresh our souls and renew relations with neighbours we may have forgotten or trends we may not even have known about. This too is information we need.
So enjoy this issue and then go to the FYI online and read about new events and services. Businesses and openings. Charities and galas. Music to enjoy and books to read. Some hidden treasures of places to go and things to do in the great summers of Montreal.
We wrap all this up in a package of great writing by our superbly talented team of reporters here and every month online at thesuburban.com. Click on the FYI thumbnail to see past issues. It is all about our communities and people doing the things I’ve mentioned above. A look at what’s happening in our streets and neighbourhoods.
This FYI and the monthly online is about the pulse of our city. Read it and please send me any story suggestions you may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.