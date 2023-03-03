MIKE COHEN
FYi
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday March 19 at noon. Preceding that will be the return of the annual Charity Ball presented by the St. Patrick’s Society of Montreal on Friday, March 3 at the Marriott Château Champlain. The Society relies on the generosity of corporations, friends and associates to make this event a success. This support provides the necessary assistance it needs to help in turn the community through educational, cultural and charitable endeavors. The Irish Ambassador to Canada, Eamonn McKee, will be in attendance with his wife Mary. For tickets www.spsmtl.com/events or call 514-481-1346.
This year’s Parade Queen is the dynamic Samara O’Gorman, with Princesses Caeleigh McDonald, Shaeleigh Rose Spracklin, Olivia Dawe and Julia Rochford.
O’Gorman is a talented actress, writer, poet and Irish studies student. “I was shocked,” She said about the honour. “When they announced the five finalists, that means you’re automatically in the court, and I was almost in tears at that point because I just wanted to be part of it. I didn’t mind which role I got to play. I was fine with just being princess.”
The queen and court are chosen after competing in a public speaking contest surrounding Irish knowledge and community involvement. “It might be a stereotype that it’s a pageant, but it’s not at all,” O’Gorman told CTV. “It’s how you speak and how you present yourself on stage and how well you present yourself in front of others. It’s a history competition almost. You have to know Ireland and the Irish diaspora.”
Last year, O’Gorman won a scholarship and went to Ireland to spend time in a Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking community). She used the experience in her speech, and connected it to the unique and special place of Montreal’s Irish community. “There’s something so inherently special about the Montreal Irish and how they interact with their heritage and how Montreal interacts with tradition,” she said. “It’s so special and it always leaves me wanting to come back for more every year.”
The St. Paddy’s Day luncheon will take place on March 17 at EVO.
MARK ABLEY’S BOOK LAUNCH: In the spring of 1978, at age of 22, Mark Abley put aside his studies at Oxford and set off with a friend on a three-month trek across the celebrated Hippie Trail — a sprawling route between Europe and South Asia. From those special memories, the poet and former Montreal Gazette journalist wrote his latest book, Strange Bewildering Time: Istanbul to Kathmandu in the Last Year of the Hippie Trail (House of Anansi Press). The book was recently launched at Paragraphe Bookstore on one of those gorgeous Montreal winter days. An illustrious who’s who of the Montreal literary scene took in Abley’s affable event, including his reading from the book and an engaging Q&A afterwards. People in attendance included, from Pointe-Claire (where Abley lives) Mayor Tim Thomas, Councillor Bruno Tremblay, and former Councillor Erin Tedford; filmmaker Donald Winkler; Terry Mosher, Edie Austin, Catherine Wallace, Eva Friede, Mike Shenker, Bryan Demchinsky, Don Macdonald, Pat Donnelly, Peggy Curran and playwright sister Coleen Curran, and other current and former Gazette journalists; Philip Cercone, the executive director of McGill-Queen’s University Press; Shelley Pomerance, translator and impresario; and authors Harold Hoefle, Anita Anand, Cora Sire, Carolyn Marie Souaid and Endre Farkas, among others. The line was long while people chatted and waited to get their books signed.
Abley is a non-fiction writer, poet, and journalist. He is a Rhodes Scholar and in 2004 was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship. His many books include The Organist: Fugues, Fatherhood, and a Fragile Mind, a memoir of his father; Spoken Here: Travels Among Threatened Languages and The Prodigal Tongue: Dispatches from the Future of English, among other books on language; Conversations with a Dead Man: The Legacy of Duncan Campbell Scott, an unconventional look at Canada’s colonial history; and several poetry collections and children’s books. His work has won international praise and has been translated into five languages.
THE DELLAR BALL: Yolande James and Jamie Orchard hosted the recent Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence Valentine’s Day Ball at Chateau Vaudreuil, featuring musical performances by Adam James and Dawn Tyler Watson, accompanied by the jazz trio The Other Side of Cool and a dance party to the sounds of The Fundamentals. Corporate supporters included Broccolini, Hagen Group, Merck, Pfizer Canada and Task. A total of $637,298 was raised. The Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence provides terminally ill patients with a place to spend their final days in comfort and dignity in a warm, home-like environment, close to their family, and in their community. This free-standing residence, the first of its kind in Montreal, provides compassionate care – free of charge – allowing patients to live their final days in comfort and dignity.
RI-MUHC GETS FUNDING: A Montreal research team, headed by the eminent Janusz Rak, Ph.D., continues to lead the way to the ‘next frontier’ in pediatric cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment thanks to the support of visionary partners of The Children’s Foundation. Generous donations of $5 million from the Fondation Charles-Bruneau and $1 million from the CIBC Foundation will allow exciting scientific advances in pediatric liquid biopsy research. A distinguished team of scientists with the Child Health and Human Development Program at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) is developing a simple blood or urine test — a liquid biopsy — that will replace risky surgical biopsies to determine if a suspicious lump is cancerous and pinpoint the exact type of cancer.
The Liquid Biopsy Research Project is led by scientist Janusz Rak, Ph.D., a world leader in nanotechnology research on novel biomarkers (the use of technology to recognize molecules associated with cancer). His research increases global knowledge of liquid biopsies, which show great promise for improving the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of solid cancerous tumours, including brain cancers, gliomas, medulloblastomas, and bone tumours, such as sarcomas. These are the deadliest forms of pediatric cancers, with a mortality rate of 20-40% in children and adolescents with these cancers. For several years, the research community has known cancerous tumours shed small amounts of material such as cells, DNA, RNA, and proteins into the blood and other bodily fluids. This knowledge is rapidly improving the landscape of adult oncology but, unfortunate has yet to have any impact thus far on our understanding of childhood cancers.
There is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. It turns out that cancer cells release billions of small “bubble-like” structures called extracellular vesicles or exosomes, which are like miniature replicas of cancer cells. If exosomes are captured, they can reveal what type of cancer lurks in the body, what type of malignant cells the tumour contains, and possibly how to attack them with treatment. Recent advances in technology and bioinformatics have improved the capture and analysis of these exosomes to diagnose and monitor the behaviour of cancerous tumours paving the way for liquid biopsy tests in children.
“The Children’s Foundation is very grateful to its visionary partners... This research will make an enormous difference in the lives of children with solid tumour cancers, both here in Quebec and around the world,” said Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Thank you to our donors for helping The Children’s find Unexpected Ways to Heal.”
STEADFAST: The highly anticipated documentary film, Steadfast – The Messenger and the Message, directed by Fahim Hamid Ali, tells the uplifting and heartwarming story of the life of the Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine — undoubtedly a Canadian icon. Augustine is known as a trailblazing federal level politician, social activist and educator. In 1993, she made history as the first African-Canadian woman to be elected to Canada’s House of Commons. In 1995, she was solely responsible for championing the federal motion to designate the month of February as Black History Month in Canada. She succeeded with a unanimous vote across all party lines. A special screening organized by Playmas Montreal Cultural Association and BMO took place on Feb. 25 at the Cinema Du Musée, preceded by a reception.
BON VOYAGE PAMELA: To celebrate their new adventure, the Montreal community, friends, and family came together on Feb. 19 to congratulate Pamela Pagano, former CityNews reporter, and her boyfriend of nearly 10-years, Piero Campopiano. The couple are off to California as Campopiano got a dream job as a mechanical engineer at Tesla. Montreal’s very own David Marino sang a song as a surprise for the guests. The Leonardo DaVinci Centre is where Pagano worked for eight years as a fitness instructor, her first job in the city. It was the perfect venue to say goodbye to the community they love. I want to add how much I will miss Pamela. In my day job at the school board, I had the pleasure of working with Pamela when she was assigned to school events and boy did she have the magic trick with the kids. She is one in a million and I am sure we will see her make a career in the media in the USA.
Have something to share for this column? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.