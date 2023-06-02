MIKE COHEN
The McGill Alumni Association (MAA) honoured inspiring accomplishments in the McGill community and beyond at a festive awards ceremony and annual spring tradition that sported a new look this year. About 150 McGillians gathered on May 4 at Maison Manuvie in downtown Montreal for the 2023 MAA Honours and Awards Celebration, a cocktail and presentation ceremony that paid tribute to alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of the university for their outstanding service and achievements to McGill, the MAA and in their respective communities.
Hosted by MAA President Joey Odman (BEng’11) and Past President and Chair of the Honours & Awards Selection Committee Luciano D’Iorio (BA’99), guests had a chance to hear from McGill’s new Principal Deep Saini at one of his first alumni gatherings since he began his mandate on April 1.
Saini noted that in his first message last month as Principal to the McGill community, he mentioned that the university’s reputation is owed particularly to its people – “the incredible students, professors, staff, alumni, and volunteers who make this community so special. And you are all that. If the award recipients are any indication — and I want you to know I read the citations for each one of you — we can be assured that the future of McGill is really bright and the prospects for the world are also encouraging. You are out there doing amazing things for this world.”
The MAA’s highest honour, the Award of Merit, went to alumna extraordinaire Ann Longhurst Vroom (BA’67), for her remarkable dedication, leadership and service to McGill spanning more than 60 years. Her many volunteer leadership roles include serving as a governor of McGill, as President of the McGill Alumni Association and President of the McGill Society of Montreal. She is also a champion of the Library, and previously served as Chair of the Friends of the McGill Library and Chair of the Friends’ Fiat Lux fundraising campaign, leading efforts to raise crucial funding for the transformation of the Library.
“McGill has been so much more than a school to me. It has been a place where over the years, I have explored new passions, learned from exceptional people and forged lifelong relationships,” Vroom said. “The breadth of my involvement with McGill over the years – where I have studied and I have worked and I have volunteered – has allowed me to interact with remarkable faculty and staff and students and alumni who have enriched my life immeasurably.”
The list of honorees included the Honorable Eleni Bakopanos ( PC, BA’76), who received the Distinguished Service Award for her outstanding dedication to her community as a Liberal Member of Parliament (1993-2006) and to the McGill Women’s Alumnae Association (MWAA). For more than 40 years, she has helped the MWAA promote the leadership potential of McGill’s female graduates and has also served as a mentor and fundraiser.
Sharon Stern (BA’07), and Aaron Stern (BCom’06), were presented with the E.P. Taylor Award for their exceptional volunteerism and philanthropy in support of the Desautels Faculty of Management where their efforts are creating a rich learning environment for students. Jérémy Boulanger-Bonnelly (BCL/LLB’15), an incoming Assistant Professor at McGill’s Faculty of Law, received the James G. Wright Award, which is presented to a young graduate who has demonstrated exemplary service to and made a difference in their community. Passionate about access to justice and dedicated to community service as a lawyer, Boulanger-Bonnelly is providing pro bono counsel in constitutional challenges. Two McGill students were among the honorees: Lashanda Skerritt, an MD/PhD candidate in the Department of Family Medicine, and law student Patrick Keeler, who received the Chancellor Gretta Chambers Student Leadership Award.
Motivated by the lack of Black representation in the medical field and in McGill’s health programs, Skerritt has led efforts to increase opportunities for Black students in the health sciences.
CIRQUE DE SOLEIL: The atmosphere was festive under the Big Top last month for the world premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s new creation ECHO! It was with great excitement and enthusiasm that numerous political, cultural and sports personalities walked the red carpet at the grand premiere last month of the show ECHO, presented by Sun Life. The 2,500-seat Big Top was packed to the rafters to applaud the 51 artists of ECHO. This new show is Cirque du Soleil’s 20th creation under the Big Top. ECHO is distinguished by its bold visuals and contemporary aesthetic that highlight spectacular acts performed by artists at the top of their game. It runs through August 20.
UNION LIGHTING SHOWOFF: More than 200 invited guests attended the grand official relaunch of the Union Lighting & Décor spectacular showroom recently. This is a family-owned company that has been in business since 1914. Founder Abe Naimer started The Star Gas & Electric Co. in Montreal, changing filaments in gas lights. Today, Union offers a one-stop shopping experience with a focus on interior design. Husband and wife Bram and Joanna Naimer run the 109-plus-year-old company. Bram concentrates on the commercial side while Joanna focuses on the retail. For the past two years, the retail team has been working tirelessly on the renovated showroom. With the goal of creating a modern and welcoming space, the new showroom showcases the latest in interior design trends, while still honouring the century-old legacy. You can see more at https://unionlighting.com/blogs/news/showroom-showoff-event
SOCAL GALA: The long-awaited return of the SOCAL Gala at Montréal’s La TOHU took place last month. A room full of top songwriters, screen composers, music publishers and key players of the music ecosystem gathered to celebrate the 33rd edition of the SOCAN Gala, during which more than 100 trophies were awarded to highlight Québec’s creative talent over the past two years. Hosted with glamour and humour by the flamboyant drag queen Barbada, this edition of the SOCAN Gala began with a powerful and moving performance by Jeanick Fournier of the timeless Un peu plus haut, un peu plus loin, this year’s song celebrated with the Cultural Impact Award given to the great Jean-Pierre Ferland.
Many other Achievement Awards were presented during the gala, including the Special Achievement Award to Ginette Reno for her entire career; the Lifetime Achievement Award to the great Plume Latraverse; and the Songwriter (Performer) and Songwriter (Non-Performer) awards given respectively to two successful creative tandems, Roxane Bruneau and Mathieu Brisset as well as the hit-making duo Banx & Ranx. The Screen Composer Award was presented to two outstanding creators, Nathalie Bonin and Cristobal Tapia de Veer, who have collected successes and awards for their composition work for the small and big screen over the past two years; the Publisher Award went to Bloc Notes Music Publishing, an outstanding publishing house in the music ecosystem of Québec and Canada; while the International Award went to Montréal-based music production duo Demy & Clipz, responsible for, among other things, the worldwide hit La Corriente by Grammy-winning megastar Bad Bunny.
Several musical performances marked the gala with unique and moving moments. Among them, Mara Tremblay, Catherine Durand, Marie-Pierre Arthur and Martin Deschamps joined their voices to pay tribute to Plume Latraverse by performing several excerpts of his most emblematic songs. Ines Talbi, Marie-Denise Pelletier and Lunou Zucchini took on the task, with respect and humility, of reminding us of the extent to which Ginette Reno has marked Québec with her greatest songs. The excellent “chameleon band” Qualité Motel performed an audacious medley where they adapted to their singular sound a selection of award-winning works from the various categories dedicated to screen music. Pierre Kwenders, Ingrid St-Pierre and Stéphanie St-Jean paid tribute to Paul Piché, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame during the Gala, much to the delight of the artist himself and everyone else in attendance. The extremely talented Chloé Lacasse was the gala’s musical director.
VIP REOPENING: Founded here in Montreal in 1992, Bâton Rouge Grillhouse & Bar has grown to serve up quality, fire-grilled food in 28 locations in Quebec, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. The franchise on Decarie was recently shut down for a five-week period for an extensive renovation and redesign and became the first to represent Bâton Rouge’s brand-new identity, encapsulating a modern grill house. At a recent VIP opening, Brand Leader Jesse Campeau, Director of Marketing Maria Frank, MTY Group COO of Casual Dining Marie-Line Beauchamp, and the franchisees Jimmy Sotiropoulos, Dean Tallini and John Frintzilas welcomed special guests for cocktails, appetizers and a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also on hand were loyal clients, suppliers and officials from the MTY Group, which acquired the Bâton Rouge brand in 2018.
Everything from the booths, tables, lighting, TVs, bar, washrooms and wine cellar are spanking new. The restaurant’s new design and layout boast a modern, laid-back look that strikes the right balance between comfortable seating and the lively bar atmosphere. The curated sound system and music create an ambiance that exudes casual elegance, while the lighting offers guests a varying atmosphere throughout the day. The new design was developed by Anonymous Concepts, and the project represents an investment of $1.3 million.
A DOUBLE CELEBRATION: On May 30, Peter Katsoudas celebrated his 70th birthday and the 32nd anniversary since he purchased the Rib ‘N Reef Restaurant on Decarie with a VIP cocktail party on the classy rooftop terrasse. With his wife Antonella — a partner in life and business — and key staff members by his side, Katsoudas was in fine form and expressed pride about the reputation he has built for the brand over the past three decades since he bought the place from David Stendell and Morty Fruchter, who first opened up in 1960. Katsoudas undertook a major remodelling of the facility in 1999 and then again in 2007 by adding a cigar lounge and the rooftop terrace. Then, in 2016 the main entrance was redone.
Next on the agenda will be the addition of a carport to receive his guests, something that will be well appreciated when it rains or snows. “We do not dabble in haute cuisine,” says Katsoudas. “Our focus is meticulous cuisine. For decades we have been known for consistency in terms of the quality of our product. Excellent service has been the cornerstone of our success.”
At the event, Katsoudas welcomed many of his regular clients, family and friends. The soiree was cocktail style, with wine, champagne and canapes dinatoire. A live jazz band provided music, as did a deejay.
Have an item for FYI in the Community? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
