beryl wajsman, editor
FYi
In a global world of instant communication where we are swamped with news, we tend to forget that what affects our daily lives most is right in front of us. Right next to us. Across the street from us. Our own neighbourhoods.
That’s why we created our online monthly. Our FYI is much more than just the subject line of an email. Our FYI — online and in this issue starting on page A3 — is information on people and changes and ideas that happen in our own backyards and that raise our minds and our spirits and change our lives.
Twice a year we bring you our online monthly here in hard copy. This is what you can expect each month. It is one of our most popular online releases that complements our web and App content as well as our videocasts.
So enjoy this issue. Read the stories of local heroes like the West Island firefighters being saluted; great entertainers like Marco Calliari and Gregory Charles bringing their talent right around the corner from you; the joy of your special neighbourhood places where everyone knows your name; the beauty of your public spaces from CSL’s enchanted garden to a rejuvenated Phillips Square that will lift your hearts and learn how to make public changes that have been put in place work for you through simple good-neighbourliness and common sense.
Our FYI allows you to refresh and renew your connection to where you live and the people who make up your community.
You’ll read about neighbours you may have forgotten or trends you may not even have known about. This too is information we need. It’s the backdrop of our personal lives.
Then go to the FYI online and read all about what you may have missed. There are hidden treasures there to discover.
We put out this package of great writing by our superbly talented team of reporters each and every month. Just click on the FYI thumbnail. It’s all about the pulse of your lives. Read it and please send us any story suggestions you may have to editor@thesuburban.com
