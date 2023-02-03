Frenchie: New book by former Expo Claude Raymond tells an inspiring story of perseverance

MIKE COHEN
FYi
Quebec sports fans remember Claude Raymond as a commentator for Expos games on television and radio, a role he played for nearly 30 years. But it is his career as a relief pitcher for 17 years in professional baseball leagues (including 12 in the majors) that history will remember him for.
From his arrival in 1955 at the age of 17 at a rookie camp in Georgia to his last game with the Expos in 1971, “Frenchie” — as he was known south of the border — proved to be one of the strongest relievers of his generation, even earning a spot on the National League All-Star team in 1966.
How did a young, unilingual French-speaking Quebecer from a small town on the South Shore of Montreal manage to make it this long among the best baseball players in the three Americas? The answer lies in this story of passion and resilience that eventually overcomes the many obstacles that always accompany the greatest accomplishments. A story that will surprise and amaze the reader and make them smile more than once.
Having known Claude Raymond via my late dad since I was kid attending games at Jarry Park, I was excited to get a copy of the book. It is entirely in French, co-written by Raymond and Marc Robitaille. Raymond’s story is one of perseverance. As a young kid, he found his way via buses from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu to Montreal to play at the Junior level. He loved watching the old Montreal Royals at Delorimier Stadium, for whom he eventually got a chance to pitch batting practice.
In 1955, when Raymond arrived at the Milwaukee Braves training camp, he was dubbed “Frenchie” because he was the only player who could not speak English. Two other Quebecers, Ron Piche and Yvan Dubois, could. In his first pro season with West Palm Beach he went 13-12 with a 2.60 ERA and 180 strikeouts. And yes, he started learning English.
Raymond was converted to a reliever in 1956, where he thrived. This would be the key to his career. One winter, 1958, he played in the Dominican Republic with the Alou brothers — Felipe, Matty and Jesus. His Major League debut took place with the Chicago White Sox in 1959. It wasn’t until the 1961 season with Milwaukee when he stuck in the big leagues for good. His first win was against the Brooklyn Dodgers, retiring in order three greats — Duke Snider, Gil Hodges and Frank Howard.
It was interesting to note that the general manager of the Milwaukee Braves was John McHale, who would later on become the first president of the Montreal Expos. Each player on the team got a free car from a local dealership owned by Bud Selig, who would one day become the commissioner of baseball and oversee the transfer of the Expos to Washington.
With the Braves, one of Raymond’s teammates was home run great Hank Aaron. With the Houston Colt 45s, later renamed the Astros, Raymond had three plus outstanding seasons. It was highlighted in 1966 with his selection to the All-Star team. It was interesting to read that, despite Raymond’s unprecedent success in pro baseball, none of the major Quebec media came out to cover him.
Guess who was one of Raymond’s neighbours in Houston? Singer Kenny Rogers,
Midway through the 1967 season Raymond was traded back to the Braves organization, now based in Atlanta. Unquestionably, Raymond got pretty excited when he learned in May of 1968 that Montreal was a contender for one of two expansion franchises. In the book, Raymond gives a nice recap of how the Expos came to be and how close they came to never getting a team at all.
Raymond did not join the Expos right away. While he remained property of the Braves, he was given permission to take a winter job with the Expos, selling season tickets. That same year, he married Rita Duval. They have two children and four grandkids.
The Expos did make a deal for the team’s first superstar, Rusty Staub, for that first season. Raymond remembers vividly his first game at Jarry Park, but as a member of the Braves. With the game tied 5-5 in extra innings, he was brought in to pitch. The crowd of over 20,000 spectators gave him an emotional standing ovation. Fittingly, the Braves triumphed and Raymond was credited with the victory. In August, Raymond was traded to the Expos. It was right out of a movie script.
In 1970, Raymond’s first complete season with the Expos saw him go 6-7 with 23 saves. Unfortunately, 1971 was not as successful and at the age of 35 his career was over. Clearly, though, coming home turned out to be the right move as it eventually led to a very successful career in radio and television broadcasting that lasted three decades.
When Jeffrey Loria and David Samson took over the Expos, the end was near for the baseball club. At an old timers game at Olympic Stadium, Samson insisted on taking some swings. Raymond, who was on the mound, brushed him back. Samson was furious and his payback was to end Raymond’s broadcasting career. As history will note, Loria and Samson left town and bought the Miami Marlins. Major League Baseball assumed ownership of the Expos. Hall of Famer Frank Robinson came in as manager and he offered Raymond a job on his coaching staff. It was another dream come true: for the last three years of the team’s existence he suited up in the red, white and blue uniform.
One day during training camp Raymond felt a tap on his shoulder. It was Loria. “I’d like to talk to you,” Loria said to Raymond. The response? “I don’t want to talk to you!”
In 2019, Raymond received the Order of Canada.
Now 85 years young, Raymond continues to enjoy retirement. He spoke with me by telephone from his winter home in Florida, noting how he started to work on the book with Robitaille over five years ago. “I refused Robitaille’s requests many times,” he said. “But finally I agreed as this will be a great heritage for my grandchildren. I am glad I did it and we waited for the COVID restrictions to be loosened so we could launch it properly. The feedback has been great!”
Raymond told me he loved getting a chance to be a coach at the end of the Expos existence here. “It’s funny,” he said. “Frank Robinson and I hated each other at one time. I hit him with a pitch once and he did not like that. Then he surprised the heck out of me, inviting me to be part of his coaching staff. It was a great experience and I really wish I had done it much earlier. Frank and I became good friends.”
As for the future of pro baseball in Montreal, Raymond says he feels sad that will probably not occur in his lifetime. He did agree that a minor league pro team would be a good addition to the city. “If Quebec City, Trois-Rivieres and Ottawa can have teams, why not Montreal?” he asked. “They just need a small stadium.”
Frenchie : Histoire de Claude Raymond is published by Hurtubise and available at bookstores and Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.