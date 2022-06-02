Jennifer Cox
FYi
Are you looking for something to do this summer with the family that will get your hearts pumping and fulfill your inner adventure seekers? There are lots of exciting activities you can do that aren’t that far from the city, and they can be fun for all ages. Pack some snacks and hit the road, here are four daytrip adventures close to Montreal.
RigaudIn the heart of Mont Rigaud, you’ll discover Arbraska, a park with natural beauty, thrills, and loads of excitement. Safely in your harness you can live like Tarzan riding zip lines through an unbelievable treetop experience. You can also go on a hike through the Artemania trail network. “People love the village with all the colourful homes, plus there are games and treehouses on-site where kids can have lots of fun,” said Jean-Francois Couture, Chief Marketing Officer of The Trekking Group.
While you’re in the area: Check out Sanctuaire Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, which offers panoramic views, a “field of stones,” and picnic areas to enjoy some lunch.
The Saint Raphael RuinsTake a drive out to the Saint Raphael Ruins in Glengarry for a dose of history and lots of fresh air. At this historic site a fire consumed the church of St. Raphael’s, one of the earliest Roman Catholic churches in English-speaking Canada, in 1970. However, the outer walls were spared and still stand today, and the site was declared a National Historic Site in 1999. Visitors are welcome to tour the grounds, and there is a curator available on-site in July and August. Plus, it’s free!
While you’re in the area: Visit the beautiful Grey Sands Vineyard or make your way through the Glengarry Bush Maze.
RawdonThis year, the Rawdon Arbraska park is celebrating its milestone 20th season. Celebrate with them with an unforgettable treetop adventure. There is a zip and aerial course, a colourful village, and Via Ferrata where you can scale sheer rock faces safely and confidently.
“This park suits all kinds of skill levels, whether you like climbing and being outdoors and even if you have never done it,” Couture explained. “You’re immersed in nature with beautiful scenery, and it’s great for families who want to enjoy the day, whatever skill level they are.”
There are even cool nighttime treks.
While you’re in the area: You don’t want to miss Dorwin Falls Park. They are 60 feet in height and have two lookout points integrated into the surrounding hiking trails. The park is also steeped in Algonquin tradition.
Mont Saint-GrégoireArbraska Mont Saint-Grégoire has got it all: zip lines, suspension bridges, climbing nets, and so much more. There are easy to extreme challenges, hiking trails, a mini farm, and an orchard. And you won’t believe your eyes when you see their newest installation: Upla, a suspended world of trampolines built up in the trees so you can practically jump into the sky.
While you’re in the area: They are ready for strawberry picking at Denis Charbonneau Vergers et Cidrerie, where they also have a little store, a cidery, and a creperie restaurant. They have other produce ready to pick throughout the summer into fall: blueberries, raspberries, plums, pumpkins, and lots of varieties of apples.
