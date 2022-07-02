Former 1945 The Band lead singer Sheli Stevens turns her attention to teaching

Mike Cohen FYi
For 22 years Sheli Stevens lit up the stage as the lead singer for Paul Chacra’s popular 1945 The Band. Now she is striking out on her own. A stage craft vocal coach, actress, and voice-over/jingle artist, Stevens is still doing what she loves best by performing with GLO (Groovy Little Orchestra), a group promoted by Lorne Levitt of Total Events. In addition, she takes solo bookings via her Sheli Stevens Jazz.
For Stevens, like other members of show bands, the pandemic turned out to be a turning point in her career. In 2017 she had started to dabble into the world of being a stage craft vocal coach, sharing her talent and experience with young performers. When COVID-19 shut the world down she began attracting more youngsters, mainly from Laval and the surrounding areas, via a virtual format.
“My stage craft program has reached over 150 students this year alone,” Stevens said. “I have private students of all ages and abilities and guiding them as they increase their practical singing skills. I love sharing my passion with others and am so grateful that I get to do this incredible job every single day. As someone who had to practice hard to get where I am today, I know the importance of a good vocal coach. I’ve taken everything I have learned over the years and combined it into an approach that is friendly and effective. I love what I do, and it makes me so happy to be able to share my passion with others. I’ve been privileged to see so many students discover their natural skills and abilities and reach results they never dreamed were possible.”
Recently Stevens presented a showcase at Laval Junior Academy called Stage Craft’s Got Talent! Her goal was to build confidence and positive skills to help kids find their authentic voice. There were children from Souvenir and McCaig Elementary, Laval Junior and Senior Academy, and some private school students.
A native of Portland, Oregon, Stevens met her now former husband when she was singing on a cruise ship and moved to Montreal. Soon after she landed a gig with 1945 and Chacra. “From Paul I learned how to build a brand,” she said. “He was a great mentor and leader.”
Stevens is truly enjoying working with her students, both private and in groups. Her website (https://www.stagecraftcoach.com) spells out a wide array of options for clients to choose from.
“I believe your voice is your most powerful tool,” Stevens says. “Even if one decides not to continue to sing and dance, this helps you build confidence and self-esteem.”
Stevens, who has a 15-year-old son, says the pandemic also gave her the time to finetune her skills at mastering social media and editing videos.
“We are back in person,” Stevens said, “but the online option will always remain part of my presentation. In fact, I have an arrangement now with the Coasters Association on the Lower North Shore which would have been a very long drive.”
Stevens can be reached at sheli@stagecraftcoach.com
