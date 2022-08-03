Joel Ceausu
FYi
When Eric Ravenelle bought a box of comic books off somebody nine years ago there were a few small 80’s toys knocking around in the bottom, no big deal for the comic collector.
“I thought they would look nice on a shelf” he told The Suburban, “So I took them out and thought about some old toys I had at my mom’s house and brought those over.” Before he knew it, he was on eBay, hunting down an old Godzilla toy he played with as a kid. “From there it kind of snowballed!”
With his day job as superintendent of a large west end property, Ravenelle spends much of his days dealing with problems large and small, contractors, employees, upper management and some 300 tenants. A husky, tattooed and bearded fellow with an affable smile, people he deals with would be hard pressed to imagine he’s sitting on one of the largest private collections of toys you could imagine.
The Lasalle resident owns, and he is not exactly sure, somewhere around 10,000 individual toys, all lovingly and carefully displayed in his home. His garage in fact, is a mecca for G.I. Joe fans, of which there are legions worldwide. From 1982 to 1999 there were 514 different G.I. Joes produced and he has about 480 of them, all standing guard above a giant G.I. Joe aircraft carrier.
There are also plenty of Transformers, first-generation video games and a whole lot of other playsets, part of his growing collection that mostly ranges from the 1970s to the mid-90s. “They are essentially made up of the ones I loved and played with, and ones I wanted to have but was told no because it was too expensive.” And not a single stitch of it is for sale. “No. These are mine to keep.”
Ravenelle has spent years traveling to enhance his collection, visiting toy shows large and small, garage sales, flea markets, online trading sites and more, and in 2017 partnered with two friends to launch the renowned K-Town Collectables Expo in Kahnawake. (He was also a toy vendor at Marché Underground in Saint-Henri but couldn’t replenish his stock during the pandemic with travel, shows and flea markets nonexistent.)
His latest, wildly successful show at the Kahnawake Sports Complex in April, was slapped together fast he says, since availability to organize and execute had to happen in between removal of the hockey surface and installation of the lacrosse field. The pent-up interest was on display, the K-Town Expo drawing more than 2000 people to peruse wares of some 160 vendors, catch live wrestling, enjoy cheap eats, Star Wars cosplay and more.
Apart from the wheeling and dealing, he says the biggest thrill is when you see someone’s eyes settle on a toy “that brings them back to a better time, the joy, that nostalgia. That’s why I love to do it.” Now that life is somewhat back to normal, he’ll pick up his routine travel to a few small toy shows a month and yearly trips to the Chicago toy show.
For newbies, he says the best advice is to go slow. “If you want to get started just go to a local toy show (one just took place at Ruby Foo’s last week). Look around, chat with vendors” and be prepared to negotiate. “Most will but remember that the best approach is to treat collecting as a marathon, not a sprint. See what’s being offered. Sometimes you’ll see the same item offered more than once.” “I’m very thrifty and I’ll hold out” says Ravenelle, who spent more time than money building his collection.
He also advises to learn about knockoffs, its easier with some categories that have markings or stamps, especially figurines with dates printed on them. And while he calls himself a purist, he has a healthy appreciation for some knockoffs, explaining why he wants to go toy hunting in Mexico. “There’s a large number of bootlegs that come from there,” he laughs, “and some of them are so bad that they are just fantastic!”
He will often buy lots with little interest to snag the ones he wants, part of the collector game, to grow his collections while searching out the white whales, like a “Create a Cobra” G.I. Joe, or a rare R2-D2 figurine with a wind-up feature that George Lucas himself favored as the official release toy. “Hasbro felt it was too complicated, so they scrapped it,” leaving whatever limited stock was circulating around Japan and Canada. “You’ll come across one from time to time” says Ravenelle who recently sold one for a few hundred U.S. dollars.
He says it’s hard to appraise value of most toys, as it’s all based on demand, but he’s toying, yes toying, with elevating his game by creating a toy museum. There’s one in Victoria, he says, while impressive, doesn’t have some of the things he does. “I can easily compete,” he says, adding he would love to have a place “outside my home” he laughs, “where people could come and revisit that nostalgia.”
Ironically when they were young, his two children showed “absolute zero interest” in the treasure trove in their own house. “When their friends came over and saw the collection my kids would say ‘ah those are just my dad’s old toys’. I get it, who cares about old Super Nintendo cartridges when you’ve got a PlayStation upstairs?” It’s a good thing he doesn’t own a car, because the garage is spoken for, the agreement with his wife that it doesn’t infiltrate the rest of the house. “Well, it kind of did, a little bit. Maybe a bit more…”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.