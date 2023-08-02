mike cohen
FYi
Former Montreal General Hospital Physician and Chief Dr. Phil Gold’s autobiography, Gold’s Rounds, really does cover all of the bases on his remarkable career.
I have had the honour of knowing Dr. Gold for many years. He is one of the kindest, gentlest and brilliant medical professionals I have ever come across. Indeed, much has been written about him. But in this book, Dr. Phil tells the story of dating and marrying the love of his life Evelyn, studying under the brilliant Sir Arnold Burgen and his discovery of CEA (carcinoembryonic antigen) in a clear, fast-moving narrative that grips and fascinates. And there was space allotted for his days as student at Bancroft Elementary and Baron Byng High. The former is where he met nephrologist Dr. Mortimer Levy and the two have remained best friends their entire lives.
Dr. Gold, who turns 87 in September, said he wrote the book primarily for his children and grandchildren. But I think this is a must read for anyone interested in the healthcare system. That means all of us! Growing up on the Main, he shares his brushes with acts of antisemitism. Before deciding to pursue a medical career, he held jobs at Molson Brewery, at a clothing company owned by his dad and selling encyclopedias door to door. “It was not my intent to become a physician,” he wrote. “But I became one and I have had a pretty successful career.”
Drs. Gold and Levy entered McGill at the same time and were eyeing geology until they discovered that discipline would require Saturday fielding trips. Not happy with that option, they chose biology instead and the rest is history.
There are many interesting anecdotes in this book. One that stuck with me went back to Dr. Gold as an intern. A young boy was rushed to emergency for surgery after an accidental gunshot nearly took off his hand. He was asked to scrub in. Before the surgeon on call could take a look, Dr. Gold examined the hand and assessed it could be saved. When the surgeon stated he’d have to amputate, Dr. Gold made a gutsy mood, challenged his superior and called on the nurses to bring in the hospital’s more renowned surgeon. He was correct. The child’s hand was saved.
Dr. Gold’s discovery of CEA, the world’s first marker for cancer that could be used in clinical practice, made him world famous to this day. And he did so remarkably as a resident. A giant American pharmaceutical company would end up paying the hospital $300,000 for it. “Nobody, certainly not I, thought to ask for royalties on future sales,” wrote Dr. Gold. “This was rather unfortunate since worldwide sales topped $2 billion in 2019.”
It was surprising to learn that Dr. Gold was once a smoker. “Back then the relationship between smoking and lung cancer was not well-established,” he said, explaining he quit after learning that a Hollywood actor he met at an American Cancer Society event died from smoking only a few weeks later. In 1976, Dr. Gold would become the first director of the McGill Cancer Centre (now the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute). Four years later he was tapped to assume the role of Physician and Chief at the Montreal General Hospital – a role he would maintain for 15 years.
Dr. Gold formally retired in June 2021, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he remains busy and continues to make time to meet with medical residents, something that has always been important to him.
The book is available on Amazon and at Bibliophile on Queen Mary Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.