Dr. Joe Schwarcz on science and the law

I've been binging on U.S. constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz in recent months, from his thrice a week (Monday to Wednesday) YouTube/Rumble podcast The Dershow, where he discusses his take on current events, to some of his older books, including his 2013 autobiography Taking the Stand: My Life in the Law.
One interesting point in that book is that Dershowitz, in his several decades teaching at Harvard University's law school, taught about how science is employed in criminal cases.
"What people don’t know is that I win cases by using science," Dershowitz told The Economist in 2013. "We read about Sherlock Holmes solving cases through primitive science 150 years ago—induction, deduction, simple scientific observations—but today criminal lawyers like me win cases by deep immersion in DNA, biochemistry and other forms of science. The prosecution uses science as a sword and we use it as a shield."
More locally, Montreal's most notable expert on chemistry, Dr. Joe Schwarcz, director of McGill University's Office For Science and Society, recently tackled the subject from the science point of view at his long-running Science Demystified session presented by the Côte Saint-Luc-Eleanor London Public Library.
Dr. Schwarcz explained pseudoscience, "tricky science," and quackery in terms of products that manufacturers claim to have a health benefit but do not, and consumers sometimes bring the matter to court through a class action suit.
"But when it comes to the courtroom, the most interesting aspect is what we call junk science," he said. "This is the use of properly done experiments and legitimately gathered data, but used in a way to further your own ends, usually by cherry picking data and not giving a whole picture....This is really speculation that is passed off as being evidence-based."
Dr. Schwarcz said there is a motive to push some type of agenda.
"You have something in mind and then you just scrutinize the scientific literature to find something that supports your point of view, so that you can declare that your point of view is science-based, but you ignore all kinds of studies that may have a different outcome."
On the other hand, he pointed out, a study that does not find what a funding source wants may never materialize.
"When it comes to the courtroom, it is very, very important to determine whether or not any science is junk or not. This is where the question of expert witness comes in. When there is a case in court that requires some sort of evidence that has a scientific connection, you have to know that whoever is going to testify is enough of an expert in that area, because judges and lawyers cannot be experts in science. They need to know those witnesses are reliable.
Dr. Schwarcz cited a 1923 case in which the world's first lie detector, based on blood pressure level, was used. The alleged perpetrator was truthful and innocent, according to the findings of the primitive device.
"However, the judge ruled that because this test was not generally accepted by the scientific community, it was not admissible in the courtroom. Of course, it was not generally accepted because it was just invented."
Dr. Schwarcz also spoke about the 1985 murder case of Charles McCrory, accused of killing his wife.
"The jury heard testimony from a dentist (Dr. Souviron) who investigated a bite mark on the wife's shoulder, because they apparently got into a fight and he killed her. The dentist, who called himself a forensic odontologist, testified that the bite marks on the victim matched a plaster cast he had taken of the accused person's mouth, and he said this was proof that he had bitten her, while the accused maintained he hadn't even been there. This was admitted as evidence in the courtroom because it was generally accepted by forensic odontologists. Well, of course it was generally accepted by them because they invented the whole idea of testing for bitemarks.... It was really the fox in charge of the henhouse."
But then a 1993 study on forensic science "showed very clearly that bitemarks were not like fingerprints.
"Dr. Souviron recanted his testimony, because he was convinced now by this 1993 analysis. There was a retrial and the murder conviction was upheld because the judge ruled that the jury would have come to the same conclusion even without the bite marks. This was sort of a curious finding... and it's a case that is much discussed in legal circles."
Dr. Schwarcz said the Innocence Project headed by Chris Fabricant is focused "on getting junk science out of the courtroom." And now, a judge decides who qualifies as an expert witness.
Overall, "there are a lot of interesting cases in the courtroom where science plays a role, and judges these days have the task of deciding who is expert enough to testify, and that is not a small challenge."
To see this and other Dr. Joe Schwarcz talks, check out the CSL Public Library YouTube page, and for the Science and the Law lecture, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=UidTtdA8ODw. He lectures Mondays at 2 p.m. in the Harold Greenspon Auditorium.
