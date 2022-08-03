Joel Ceausu
FYi
YogaTribes is partnering with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra’s (OSM) Classical Spree 2022 this summer to offer a relaxing experience by combining yoga and music. The Spree will resonate in a way never thought possible, creating a magical experience for all. The unique event takes place at the Esplanade Parc Tranquille in the iconic Quartier des Spectacles where the city vibrates with sound and music.
For years, YogaTribes has been at the forefront of spectacular summer events with some of the best teachers in town, promoting yoga to everyone: all-inclusive, all bodies, all ages, and is offering two free classes for all music lovers at the Esplanade. Led by master yogis Britta Moriello on Saturday August 13 at 10 a.m. and Pascale Audrey on Sunday August 14 at 2 p.m., these two sessions will be accompanied and performed by Stick & Bow duo, Canadian marimba player Krystina Marcoux and Argentinian cellist Juan Sebastian Delgado.
The OSM’s Classical Spree 2022 kicks off under Rafael Payare’s direction at the Olympic Park’s Esplanade and will total 24 indoor concerts as well as the free activities in the Quartier des spectacles. The festival celebrates a wide array of musical and literary cultures of the Americas, ranging from sacred Quechuan songs and Argentinian tango to Yiddish literature and Canadian concert music.
From the Far North to the Tierra del Fuego, the OSM offers an occasion to immerse yourself in some of the various languages, music and cultures that have inhabited the vast land known as the Americas for centuries. The OSM will welcome several high-calibre artists from both American continents: saxophonist Branford Marsalis, soprano Jeanine De Bique, trumpeter Pacho Flores, violinist James Ehnes and pianists Sergio Tiempo and Bruce Liu, among others.
To participate in the free yoga classes, visit https://www.yogatribes.com/yoga-studio/montreal/26683-osm/calendar/ Bring your mat and water bottle. In case of rain on Saturday, class will be offered on Sunday, and if it rains on the 14th, class will be cancelled.
For more information visit https://www.osm.ca/en/classical-spree-2022/ and https://www.stickandbow.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.