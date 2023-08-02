Doggo stars: Fashion PUP is back

joel CEAUSU
FYi
You already know your fur baby is a star, but now everybody needs to know, as they take their turn on the err… catwalk. Fashion PUP is back, coming to the Marché des possibles at l’Entrepot 77 in Outremont on August 12, and everyone’s invited. Join Sandy Bridges, POP Montreal, and all the other hot dogs for some cool competition featuring a dynamic group of judges pulled from a pool of local community leaders.
This year’s theme is “Christmas in August”, and categories include talent (obedience and tricks), Christmas look (match your pup and best look), Charm and Personality (dopiest dog and supermodel of the world). There is also a new non-canine category where all pets are welcome to compete. The free event features music by DJ Choozey. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., show at 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSft9IccpNcI5H_GFfiNI9jAR1rfctxec1pWaT0aYp47IyUglw/viewform
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.