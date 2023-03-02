Are you a curious person? Do you like things that are odd and peculiar? Then you’ll love The Garden of Oddness. From February 22nd to April 30th, Espace pour la vie is inviting visitors to discover a unique greenhouse on the grounds of the Botanical Gardens. This area of the site is part growing centre, part laboratory, and together they create a wacky world that straddles between science and science fiction.
The Garden of Oddness has knowledgeable interpreters on-hand who can help visitors explore and understand the more than 200 species of plants that are housed here at five interactive stations. There are giants, otherwise known as “elephant ears” or Colocasia, where the leaves can grow up to 120 centimetres wide, and succulents, a plant that can survive with very little hydration in even the driest of areas. Other categories of flora that will be on display include enigmas (you will marvel at their strange shapes and modes of survival), flamboyants (which are fragrant and beautiful and attract a wide range of pollinators), plants that draw in various animal species, and even carnivorous plants that eat meat. All this is housed in a unique steampunk-styled setting.
For those who want something that is hands-on, visitors are invited to participate in experiments of their own. For example, kids will love building their own insect traps, much like the carnivorous plants that grow there, and will be guided by the experts who are there to offer insight and suggestions on how to create the best trap. This activity runs on weekends and is ideally suited for kids 8 years old and up.
There is also an activity called “carnivores in action,” which is an Olympics-style game where participants can try to capture an insect using some of the same tricks as the hungry plants on display. This takes place every day and focuses on children ages 4-8. There is even a mini zone for the younger explorers suitable for little ones ages 4-7.
Take a break from the wintery landscape and enjoy all the organic colours to be discovered at the Garden Of Oddness. Pack some snacks or a lunch to make an afternoon of it. And don’t forget to stop by their boutique for a unique gift for yourself.
The Garden of Oddness is being showcased at the Botanical Gardens, which is part of Espace pour la vie, which includes five museums: the Biodome, Biosphere, Insectarium, Botanical Gardens, and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium.
