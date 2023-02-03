Defining an inclusive adult classroom: what is it anyway?

ANN PANUNTO
Diversity and inclusion are two distinct concepts that are at times confused as one of the same. In the adult classroom, diversity means the state of variety while inclusion means making people part of a group.
Many teachers claim that all their students are indeed included. Why wouldn’t they be? Yet what does it truly mean for students to be in an inclusive classroom? Based on my experience and countless observations inside and outside the classroom, learners (in general) must feel included. This means that we can’t simply have 20 bodies in a classroom sitting together in a circle or working online in breakrooms, naturally feeling included.
This feeling of inclusion is complex and teachers cannot always determine the why and what of that feeling. Adult learners come from across the globe and so many factors come into play. For some, feeling included is a foreign concept and irrelevant to student life. While for others, feeling included will actually determine whether they remain in the class or not. On both ends, it takes work to create an inclusive group.
So, the question remains: whose responsibility is it to create this inclusive classroom? How can one teacher conduce this feeling of inclusion among everyone? And is it still deemed inclusive if one or two students just do not feel it? Is this in fact, a shared responsibility and moreover is feeling included a priority?
Redefining inclusionIn the last few years, I have come to the realization that conducing an inclusive classroom among adult learners of varying cultural, religious, socio-economic backgrounds is not an easy feat.
On several occasions throughout the years I have mistakenly assumed having an inclusive group regardless of my over 20 years of teaching. Student behavior is apart from a feeling of inclusiveness. If a student is cordial and pleasant with everyone, and receptive to learning, that does not necessarily mean that they are feeling it.
Should teachers give students space and flexibility to feel as they do without judgement? Indeed, teachers set the precedence of how to engage in an open dialogue and facilitate an open and safe space for learning in the aspiration of creating an inclusive classroom, but perhaps that in itself is enough. Or should teachers just accept the reality that some students just don’t feel it and be okay with it? For example, how do individualistic type learners deal with inclusiveness? They would rather learn alone and not be bothered with communal expectations, right? These type of learners do not feel the necessity for inclusion in the typical sense. Their interpretation of inclusion may differ from the teacher’s expectation of an inclusive classroom. Yet, can these learners still belong to that given group? Can one stand apart and still be part of the whole?
Some more food for thought: is it salient to say that every class brings forth its own unique energy? If so, then we cannot have a copy /paste mindset of inclusion. Our present reality of pandemic life and online learning has already challenged this. Online learning has brought forth another dimension of classroom dynamic — how can teachers make students feel included in a virtual setting?
Should it be done in a similar fashion or does the online platform challenge our present norms of inclusion? How about allowing the diversity among the people lead the direction of the inclusion? Perhaps, teachers can allow the flow of energy within the classroom define its own inclusion in a non-judgmental way.
Reflection on the teacher’s endPerhaps, it wouldn’t be a bad idea if teachers question their own personal beliefs of what inclusion means to them. Perhaps teachers need to dig deep for any assumptions, presumptions and/or personal philosophies related to inclusion that rests buried inside them. Perhaps, the birth of redefining inclusion is simply the willingness to look at things differently without any expectations.
How about starting the first day of class with this simple question: What makes you all feel included? and see what happens.
Perhaps, this small initiative can make a difference by giving students the opportunity to express themselves or not. Either way, it is unassuming and that is the whole point.
Anna Panunto has a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s degree in education both from McGill University. She has been an adult education teacher since 1997 and has taught ESL, business English, academic English, and communication and cultural patterns. She teaches at two schools and over the years has published articles on education and given workshops and seminars at several community centers
