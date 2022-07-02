DDO native Ken Presse’s first solo album coming out this fall

JENNIFER COX FYi
Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s Ken Presse has been in the music industry for years but only recently started working on his own music. He recently put out the single Hold on Tighter, a fourth track that cements the direction of his first solo album, which is coming out in November.
Blending contemporary roots, soulful rock, and folk pop, the song expresses the importance of staying strong in what has been a tough time for many people the past few years, and it serves as a reminder that we are more resilient than we think and are in control of our own destiny.
“I wrote this song with a buddy of mine in Nashville because people have been going through a really rough time,” Presse explained in a recent phone interview from his home in Rigaud. He still records in his studio in DDO. “I have always had this internal discussion with myself about how much we choose and how much is predetermined, and, in the end, I don’t think we make that many decisions. That’s what this song is about.”
Creating music isn’t anything new to Presse. He’s been making music for 15 years, touring with the popular indie folk band The Franklin Electric as a guitarist, and helping write, produce, and perform with artists across Canada and the US, including up-and-comers Celina Wolfe and Meghan Oak. For Presse, COVID presented a unique opportunity to slow down and reflect on his work and his own passions.
“There were no tours going on, artists weren’t really producing new music, and I could finally sit down and revaluate,” he said. “We all get busy and trapped doing the same thing every day, so I got to reflect on what I wanted to do, and I realized that was to start my own project.”
Presse said that working on his own passion project has been extremely gratifying, but it had its challenges too.
“You’re a little tougher on yourself when you are doing the recording,” he admitted. “With other artists, it’s easy to be objective and tell them to sing it this way or that way, but when it comes to your own stuff, it’s hard to judge yourself. So, you send it out to friends in the community to ask, ‘Does this sound good?’”
So far, the feedback has been great. Presse will be going on tour in the coming months and will hit events like North by Northeast as well as venues across Quebec and in Toronto as he promotes his first album.
