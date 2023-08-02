joel CEAUSU
FYi
Cypher:ˈsaɪfə(r). Oxford Dictionary: a secret or disguised way of writing; a code. Urban Dictionary: Two or more rappers freestyling together in an informal context.
Well, it’s no secret. Tuesday nights in NDG are jamming. Justin Turner, stage name Ashtøn Chase, loved the vibe across town at Bootlegger and Turbo Haüs. “Sick cyphers were taking place regularly, pulling in all kinds of talent. I thought, why can’t we bring that over here to the West End?” said Chase.
Well, he could, and he did, lighting up the Wheel Club microphones with the Wheel Cyphers Live Band Hip-Hop and R&B Open Jam, deep in the heart of NDG. On Tuesday nights, artists are invited to jam or just come listen as Montreal’s Superfly lays down slick live beats and guests bring rhymes, vocal chops and instruments.
Still young, in its seventh week, Cyphers is taking off, attracting more artists as Tuesdays bring in gigging and paid musicians who can’t make weekend jams. It’s also picking up popularity with the non-performing audience, as locals drop in for a beer, a round of pool, and to watch rappers working new material or just feeding off each other and the audience. “Yeah, it’s getting better,” Turner told The Suburban. “It’s like watching a rehearsed performance.”
The range of styles can be broad — from jazzy and folksy stuff to street-style with more conscious lyrics and heavier beats, but it’s mostly an easier groove. The last few Tuesdays have featured local rappers on stage together, like Drew Edghill, Atlas Emery, Chase, and Holden Stephan Roy. It’s raw, effusive energy, and no two nights are the same. In fact, no two minutes are ever the same.
NDG native Edghill anchors stage right, drink in hand, fedora up top. Having made music for over 20 years, his strong local roots figure in his rhymes, and has “a lot of love for my community,” he told The Suburban. “There needs to be more support for music, to display talents. We need special places like this for artists to come together and create.”
He has high praise for the Wheel Cyphers. “What started at this bar, the musicians are amazing. Because of their incredible talent, as an artist in front of the mike it creates a special energy among all of us. That’s the beauty.”
Indeed, a bassist or drummer lays down a beat, rappers get up and do their thing, running creative and thrilling jams. A vocalist might slow it down, guitar and keyboard will follow and take it in an all-new direction. And you never know who’s going to show up: A visit from Michelle Sweeney and friends last week got the stage and the whole joint soaring with Tina Turner and Chaka Khan funk vibes.
Most of it though, is improvised, freestyling, as vocalists try new material or pick up on the person at the next microphone. “Sometimes I have something in my head,” says Chase, “Or I pull things that I already have in my bank.”
The audience doesn’t know what to expect, as musicians are coming out with something nobody’s ever seen. “If a drummer comes with a hard drum line, it makes you more aggressive, more into the sounds. If they play something happy, I’m going to sing or rap about something happy,” says Edghill.
His favourite? “I’m at my best when I do get kind of angry. Anger brings out feelings, emotions,” and the greatest artistic currency, truth.
Chase agrees. “That’s what I love about playing with these guys. If I start going harder in my flow or my voice, start getting heavier, you know the drums in the guitar will follow, so we’re all feeling each other.”
Having composed some 200 songs for other artists, TV, stage productions and more, Chase works in every genre and has now added producer, bartender and sound guy to his roles, as he breathes new life and a new pulse into the NDG institution, even launching an increasingly popular Wednesday karaoke night.
Cyphers runs 8 p.m. — 3 a.m., but 8:30 – 11:30 is where you’ll see the most polished stuff. After some of the professional musicians head home, “it’s a bit of a free-for-all,” he laughs. “I’ll get on the drums or keyboards, but you never know who shows up and when everybody comes together that’s where magic happens, the unfiltered stuff.”
Chase wants to see more emerging artists and student musicians, “drummers, guitar players, brass players. We want guitar solos, piano solos, keyboard solos, an all-around jam just to showcase everyone doing their thing.”
Edghill loves being here. “I can create instantly, and these musicians help bring that out in me. It’s beautiful. It’s a special place, a hidden gem, and it deserves a massive audience… You can see the creativity brewing.”
