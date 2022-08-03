Joel goldenberg
FYi
The City of Côte St. Luc and its library, the Parks and Recreation Department, and the Public Works Department have been providing a great many activities — concerts, Shakespeare-in-the-Park, Zumba, films and other activities — as part of its Summer in the City initiative, a relief for many after the COVID-related restrictions the previous two summers.
One of the more unique of these activities has been the Summerworks Series Workshops, led by CSL Dramatic Society Artistic Director Anisa Cameron and taking place 7 p.m. Tuesdays until Aug. 16 at the Rembrandt Park Amphitheatre on Rembrandt Avenue, and inside the park’s chalet when it rains.
The Suburban watched part of a class, which includes warm-ups and vocalizing, basic games and delivering a monologue, and in one instance, introducing oneself with one’s name with an accompanying virtue that begins with the same letter, along with an appropriate physical gesture. For fun, I was asked by Cameron to do the same and I introduced myself as “Journalist Joel” and held out my smartphone/digital recorder. The class repeated my gesture.
“I was very excited to have been part of the audition process of the CSLDS production of the musical Something Rotten, which was slated for June 2022, but shortly after casting we realized the challenges and uncertainties of trying to put on a community theatre production with a large cast during the Omicron waves of COVID,” says District 8 councillor Andee Shuster, council link to the Parks and Recreation Department and Chair of the CSL Dramatic Society. “Instead, we collectively began to brainstorm about possible outdoor performance-based activities for summer, such as workshops and staged readings, and Anisa suggested the unique amphitheatre space in Rembrandt Park as a great venue.” Shuster was part of the class The Suburban watched on a perfect-weather night July 19.
The Suburban spoke with Cameron and Mayor Mitchell Brownstein at Rembrandt Park to discuss the drop-in program, which is free and for those 14 and older.
Cameron, who is now also CSL’s Coordinator of Community Partnership in the Recreation department, pointed out that the last two years have been difficult, in general and for those passionate about the performing arts.
“This has been a really inspiring venture, I’m a big believer in learning by doing....What I really wanted to do with this course was for it to be a real welcome back — flex some of those muscles....We’ve been growing steadily in numbers and it’s a great opportunity to meet new people....You should come out and engage, because acting will help you feel more confident in your own body, make you feel more confident in communicating with others and introduce you to new ideas about the world and yourself,” Cameron says. “I would also encourage anyone who’s looking to do something this summer to see all of the amazing programming that’s happening all over the city. if you want to be engaged with theatre, you have an opportunity.... It’s all available here. C’mon out!”
Brownstein, a lifetime theatre enthusiast who produces and has been in many CSLDS productions, told The Suburban that “the Summerworks program that Anisa’s running is really something special, it’s a hidden treasure.
“Most people would spend $300, $400 to participate in this type of program that teaches you all the skills you’re learning here, and we’re providing it for free because we want people to have that opportunity to do what they love. So many people enjoy theatre, and this is an opportunity to improve your skills... and the ability to communicate in life. As Mayor of Côte St. Luc, the theatre certainly helped me become comfortable dealing with people and trying to communicate well with the population.
“And Anisa keeps on making sure I say things the right way,” he added, prompting a happy laugh from Cameron.
For more information about the program, go to cotesaintluc.org/event/csl-dramatic-society-summerworks-series-workshops/
