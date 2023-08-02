From what I've read and seen over the years, I was under the impression that the sport of pickleball was a relatively recent phenomenon. As someone not immersed in sport, and being a badminton and ping-pong traditionalist, the main exposure I had was some commentary on the Hampstead Community Dialogue page.
But the sport actually goes back to 1965. According to usapickleball.org, in that year, "after playing golf one Saturday during the summer, Joel Pritchard, congressman from Washington State and Bill Bell, successful businessman, returned to Pritchard’s home on Bainbridge Island, WA (near Seattle) to find their families sitting around with nothing to do. The property had an old badminton court so Pritchard and Bell looked for some badminton equipment and could not find a full set of rackets. They improvised and started playing with ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball. At first they placed the net at badminton height of 60 inches and volleyed the ball over the net.
"As the weekend progressed, the players found that the ball bounced well on the asphalt surface and soon the net was lowered to 36 inches. The following weekend, Barney McCallum was introduced to the game at Pritchard’s home. Soon, the three men created rules, relying heavily on badminton. They kept in mind the original purpose, which was to provide a game that the whole family could play together." Ten years later, "The National Observer published an article about pickleball, followed by a 1976 article in Tennis magazine about “America’s newest racquet sport.”
Nearly 60 years later, "in its Topline Participation Report, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) named pickleball the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row."
The sport is very popular in Montreal as well. Hampstead installed a pickleball court at Hampstead Park in 2022, while the town's new tennis courts were being worked on.
And now, the City of Côte St. Luc has inaugurated its own pickleball courts at the Sports Annex of Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, members of CSL council, D'Arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass and Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather were on hand for the launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"There are five pickleball courts at the Sports Annex," says a city announcement. "The facility is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until October. Players can reserve a court up to 7 days ahead by calling 514-485-6806 ext. 9204. Cost is $5 per person, per session, or free with the Fun Card. Payment by Interac or credit card is accepted on site. More information is available at cotesaintluc.org/places/annex. The pickleball courts in CSL were the first in Canada to use PickleRoll, a temporary, semi-permanent surface that was be rolled out in summer and stored in winter—enabling us to use the Sports Annex for Pickleball in summer and ice hockey in winter."
Brownstein said the Annex "is well used during the winter months for outdoor hockey.
"We wanted to add a popular summertime sport that would draw more users to the building. We heard from many residents who wanted a place to play pickleball. We delivered one of the best courts on the island of Montreal, thanks in part to the PickleRoll surface, which can be installed for the season and then removed.”
Councillor Andee Shuster, the council member responsible for sports and recreation, said the city “sought out resident input from those pickleball enthusiasts in our community to create this new facility.
"In year two, we plan on refurbishing the Annex structure. We hope residents get a taste for pickleball this summer, and then join us again in 2024.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.