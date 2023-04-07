MIKE COHEN
Following their META-nominated production, Next to Normal, award-winning independent Montreal theatre company Contact Theatre is back with Reefer Madness, a satirical musical that parodies the 1930s propaganda film of the same title. It will run from April 20 to 28 at MainLine Theatre.
The musical itself is structured as a show within a show, where Contact’s cast of 13 are not only playing their musical characters but are also portraying characters from a small-town theatre troupe who are bringing this show to their community. “Having this added layer to the show allows us to lean into the drama and chaos that is in the text of the piece by emphasizing the absurdity of it all through production elements going awry,” says Producer Ally Brumer.
Casey Marie Ecker and Cathal Rynne take on the lead roles in Reefer Madness as Mary Lane and Jimmy, the young ingénue couple who get lured into a life of depravity that ends unexpectedly. “Working with Contact has been a dream come true. This production has really challenged me to work layer by layer,” says Ecker. “I’m so happy we went in this hilarious direction. It breathes new life into the script!”
Jack leads them into the Reefer Den, played by Contact veteran Joel Bernstein, back for his third production after playing outlaw Clyde Barrow, and most recently, struggling husband and father Dan in Next to Normal. Opposite him is Jonathan Vanderzon, who portrays the lecturer and director of this show within a show, simultaneously guiding the audience through the story and trying to keep the young couple on the straight and narrow.
Adding to this production, Contact has partnered with premium cannabis accessory retailer, Prohibition, which shares a similar goal to lead the normalization of cannabis culture with passion and innovation. The two organizations will work together to spread this message to their audiences in an effort to destigmatize cannabis use and culture that still heavily plagues society.
Led by META-nominated Director Debora Friedmann, Contact Theatre’s main goal is to provide audiences with a good laugh at the nonsensical stories within the musical, while inviting them to think about how the show’s message remains relevant today. Friedmann explains, “Though cannabis is now a legal substance here in Canada, the systemic issues that led to the success of the original Reefer Madness propaganda film can still be seen in society today. Even though the show itself is hilarious and fun, audiences will be offered moments to reflect on how their fear is still being exploited today.”
Adds Friedmann: “This show takes aim at the racist and political goals of American anti-weed legislation with a brilliant satirical piece of musical theatre. This show will make you laugh at the ridiculousness of it all, but also leave you thinking about how its message remains relevant nearly 100 years later. In a time where legalization, decriminalization and presidential pardons for simple possession remain at the forefront of political discourse, this show invites us to reflect on how fear continues to be exploited to this day. And though the face of propaganda continuously changes, the systemic issues that led to the success of the original Reefer Madness propaganda still plague our society. We aim to take the political satire of Reefer Madness to a new level in our production by emphasizing the dramatic structure of a show within a show.”
Erin Yardley Jones, whom The Suburban profiled last summer when she appeared in a Lifetime movie called The Price of Perfection, will play the role of Sally. By day she works as an integration aid at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School.
“This production is all I could have ever hoped for,” she says. “It is my dream show, if I’m honest. It definitely gives you a dose of campy fun musical nonsense, which is what I feel we all need in this post COVID world; nothing serious, just pure laughs! I think audiences will remember Reefer Madness for its kooky one-of-a-kind story line, creative design and powerhouse performers.”
After earning a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Concordia University, Bernstein now works in home renovations during the day, and spends his evenings singing and dancing in a rehearsal room. He likes to consider himself, literally, a “Jack of all trades.” Bernstein made his mark in several West Island WISTA productions, notably in Shrek The Musical and Mamma Mia.
Rynne is a Montreal-based performer and McGill graduate with a passion for musical theatre. He is ecstatic to be performing with Contact Theatre again, having filled the role of Gabe in their 2022 production of Next to Normal.
Ecker hails from Manhattan, New York. She grew up with her single mother and younger sister in Washington Heights, studying dance as young as five years old for which she fell in love with every art form she tried. At the American and Musical Dramatic Academy, she studied Musical Theatre, graduated in 2015 and has been working ever since. She moved to Montreal in late 2018 and quickly integrated herself into the English theatre community. On the bigger screen, she snared a role in the new Netflix show The Recruit.
MaineLine Theatre is located at 3997 St Laurent Blvd. For details go to https://www.contacttheatre.ca/reefermadness.
