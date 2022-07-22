CineStarz Deluxe Theatres come to Cote St. Luc
PHOTO BY NUR ERDEM

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new CinéStarz Deluxe theatres at Quartier Cavendish  in Côte St. Luc on July 21. Pictured left to right are: Councillors Steven Erdelyi and Mike Cohen, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi, owner Bruce Gurberg and his wife Kara Maritzer.

